“American Underdogs” actor attending Grand Theatre showing Saturday

Actor and stuntman O.J. Keith Simpson, a former Nebraska Danger indoor football player, will attend the Saturday showing of “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” at the newly reopened Grand Theatre.
In the film, Simpson portrays Marshall Faulk, the Rams running back. Simpson will introduce the movie, participate in a meet-and-greet, and be available for autographs,
Danger owner Charlie Bosselman contacted Grand Theatre’s manager Jim Pohl offering to invite Simpson to Grand Island.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to have O.J. here and we are grateful for Bosselman’s support to make this happen,” Pohl said. “We’re excited to have this particular movie, especially on Super Bowl weekend. It’s truly an uplifting story.”
“American Underdog” tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from a boy stocking at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. The movie will show on Friday and Sunday, as well.
Simpson was with the Danger from 2014 to 2016 as running back, wide receiver and kick returner. He also played for the Omaha Beef and Kansas City Shockers. Simpson’s prior acting credits include “Focus” and “Brian Banks.”
This will be Grand Theatre’s first weekend open since closing in October to refresh and update the facility’s seating, sound system, accessibility and lighting.
The Grand, a volunteer-run theater, is managed by The Grand Foundation, a nonprofit organization comprised of community members.
Movies are shown Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $5 adults and $4 for children and seniors 55 and over.
For more information or to volunteer, call 308-381-2667 or visit www.grandmovietheatre.com.