 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Amid rumors, Grand Island district says Gates, Seedling Mile Elementary Schools are not closing

  • Updated
  • 0
081622-gii-news-gateskindergarten-jrs-p4

Gates Elementary kindergarteners gathered in the gym before reporting to class on their first day of school in August.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary Schools are not closing, despite social media rumors.

“We have absolutely no plans to close Gates and Seedling Mile,” said Lisa Albers, president of the GIPS Board of Education. “That is a complete and utter fabrication.”

A Grand Island Public Schools press release responding to the rumors was distributed as the whispers gained traction online, social media timestamps indicate.

A Gates PTA meeting attended by administrators earlier this week was not the source of the rumors, Albers said. The group of administrators was invited by the PTA.

Albers said there was discussion about Gates’ building, which was slated for renovations, later tabled by the Board of Education. According to both Albers and Gates PTA Treasurer Amanda Buchfinck, who also attended the meeting, closing Gates was not discussed.

People are also reading…

“I didn't know that there was even a rumor,” Buchfinck said. “Actually, none of us knew. The PTA (didn’t know) there was a rumor until we received an email from Lisa Albers, letting us know that there was nothing to be alarmed about.”

Before answering questions from the Independent, Albers offered a prepared statement:

“These lies are tearing up the reputation of our community and destroying our city's reputation. It detracts from the important work we are doing for students and families. In addition, lies like this can put fear into parents and their children, which is completely mean and unnecessary. The city and school districts are being bullied by one of their own and it needs to stop. Bullies shouldn't have a place in Grand Island.”

In the aforementioned press release, Albers and GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said, "We ... apologize for the collateral damage and confusion that social media often provides. You, our parents, beloved students, and community, deserve better. We have no patience for slander against our schools or the amazing work our staff are doing."

When asked about how Seedling Mile became part of the rumor, Albers said she was unsure.

“That is not a conversation that we have had on the board. I’m not terribly sure where it came from.”

Jeremy Jensen, who amplified the allegation on his Facebook page, said he received information about a GIPS administrator mentioning the Seedling Mile’s closing.

“Teachers have given me information from back in the second week of August, specifically, at Seedling Mile that (a GIPS administrator) made the comment.

Jensen, the former Grand Island mayor, named the administrator. The school district denied the administrator made the comment.

Buchfinck said she has never been worried about Gates’ closure.

"No, not at all."

Renovation, addition for Grand Island's Gates Elementary is tabled
Westridge adding Gates, Knickrehm as ‘feeder schools’
Grand Island's Westridge Middle School to get students from Knickrehm, Gates Elementary
Gates kindergartners' greeted on first day

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts