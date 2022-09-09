Amid rumors, Grand Island district says Gates, Seedling Mile Elementary Schools are not closing

Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary Schools are not closing, despite social media rumors.

“We have absolutely no plans to close Gates and Seedling Mile,” said Lisa Albers, president of the GIPS Board of Education. “That is a complete and utter fabrication.”

A Grand Island Public Schools press release responding to the rumors was distributed as the whispers gained traction online, social media timestamps indicate.

A Gates PTA meeting attended by administrators earlier this week was not the source of the rumors, Albers said. The group of administrators was invited by the PTA.

Albers said there was discussion about Gates’ building, which was slated for renovations, later tabled by the Board of Education. According to both Albers and Gates PTA Treasurer Amanda Buchfinck, who also attended the meeting, closing Gates was not discussed.

“I didn't know that there was even a rumor,” Buchfinck said. “Actually, none of us knew. The PTA (didn’t know) there was a rumor until we received an email from Lisa Albers, letting us know that there was nothing to be alarmed about.”

Before answering questions from the Independent, Albers offered a prepared statement:

“These lies are tearing up the reputation of our community and destroying our city's reputation. It detracts from the important work we are doing for students and families. In addition, lies like this can put fear into parents and their children, which is completely mean and unnecessary. The city and school districts are being bullied by one of their own and it needs to stop. Bullies shouldn't have a place in Grand Island.”

In the aforementioned press release, Albers and GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said, "We ... apologize for the collateral damage and confusion that social media often provides. You, our parents, beloved students, and community, deserve better. We have no patience for slander against our schools or the amazing work our staff are doing."

When asked about how Seedling Mile became part of the rumor, Albers said she was unsure.

“That is not a conversation that we have had on the board. I’m not terribly sure where it came from.”

Jeremy Jensen, who amplified the allegation on his Facebook page, said he received information about a GIPS administrator mentioning the Seedling Mile’s closing.

“Teachers have given me information from back in the second week of August, specifically, at Seedling Mile that (a GIPS administrator) made the comment.

Jensen, the former Grand Island mayor, named the administrator. The school district denied the administrator made the comment.

Buchfinck said she has never been worried about Gates’ closure.

"No, not at all."