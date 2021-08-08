Amur Equipment Finance recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

Amur Equipment Finance Inc. of Grand Island has been named by Fast Company as a finalist for its third annual list of Best Workplaces for Innovators in the medium company size category.

The list honors businesses and organizations who demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Amur was recognized for its unique research and development model and for fostering a culture which encourages innovation by promoting an intellectually curious, agile, and adaptable mindset across the organization.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.