Amur Equipment Finance recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

Amur Equipment Finance Inc. of Grand Island has been named by Fast Company as a finalist for its third annual list of Best Workplaces for Innovators in the medium company size category.
The list honors businesses and organizations who demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Amur was recognized for its unique research and development model and for fostering a culture which encourages innovation by promoting an intellectually curious, agile, and adaptable mindset across the organization.
Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.
“We are truly honored to be recognized by Fast Company in their annual listing of Best Workplaces for Innovators,” said Amur Senior Vice President of Technology, Jeremy Gillam. “In the months ahead, we will continue to deliver on our purpose to be the Champion of Small Businesses by further expanding our digital transformation across our company, and ensuring our staff has innovative tools to provide the fastest, customer-centric experience for our customers and partners.
Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company, said these leaders and teams “created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021.”
“This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront,” Mehta said.