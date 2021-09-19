Amur: ‘We’re Big on Small’: Equipment finance firm celebrates 25 years in Grand Island

He is also very proud of what Amur has accomplished during its first 25 years.

“Our biggest ambition is we want to be synonymous with the well being of the clients we serve,” ShahMohammed said. “That’s very big. We’re going to earn it, however long it takes. This business is designed for a purpose. I’m very excited about what we’re doing. We are helping small businesses, whoever needs the resources to be successful and to find a piece of American dream.”

ShahMohammed said he first came to the U.S. when he was 17 years old.

“This country has given me everything, and I want to give back,” he said. “I want to give the same opportunities that I had to anybody who wants to achieve something. It doesn’t matter what background you come from. It doesn’t matter who you are. If you have a dream, you belong here.”

ShahMohammed said Grand Island is a diverse community and he believes that makes Amur a stronger company.

He said the goal of Amur is to embrace the community with that same spirit and drive that allowed the company to grow during its first 25 years.

“I cannot be more proud of what we have accomplished here,” ShahMohamed said.