Amur: ‘We’re Big on Small’: Equipment finance firm celebrates 25 years in Grand Island

A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday celebrated the 25th anniversary of Amur Equipment Finance, which is now known as Amur.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce ceremony was followed by an evening of entertainment in Grand Island’s Railside district, where Amur is located in its new building at 304 W. Third St, the site of the former Wells Fargo Bank.
Earlier this year, the chamber honored Amur as its business of the year.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce as this year’s Business of the Year recipient,” said Todd Wainwright, Amur senior vice president. “Our employees are engaged in the community, our company is firmly rooted in the city, and we appreciate the entire Grand Island community for their continued support.”
Wainwright noted the company has always been an independently owned equipment finance company that specializes in helping small businesses.
He said since 1996, when the company was founded in Grand Island, it has built a network of more than 15,000 vendors and has helped more than 40,000 small businesses.
“We really look at small business as the true life blood of America’s economy,” Wainwright said. “Our mission is to help them any way we can through equipment financing solutions.”
During Friday’s ceremony, Amur officials introduced their vision for the future, which will guide them through the next 25 years. Along with celebrating its 25th anniversary, Amur was also celebrating the grand opening of its newly renovated and expanded headquarters.
It used the event to introduce the public to its new digital presence, including its redesigned website at www.amuref.com, which was unveiled on Friday.
With that emphasis on helping small business, Amur’s new motto is “We’re Big on Small.”
Their new digital presence is designed to cater to the small business owner, which is the company’s lifeblood, as every touch point and aspect has been determined by the small business customer. Also, Amur will be introducing new financial products designed to help small businesses.
“All this new effort is to reinforce Amur’s commitment to small business across the nation, to help them grow and succeed,” Wainwright said.
Speaking at the ceremony was Mostafiz ShahMohammed, Amur’s chairman and CEO.
ShahMohammed said the company’s goal is to make sure that all small businesses get an opportunity to grow and thrive.
He said Amur is a mission-driven company with that focus.
“This company’s culture is driven by Grand Island,” ShahMohammed said. “We’re very proud of the Grand Island community.”
He is also very proud of what Amur has accomplished during its first 25 years.
“Our biggest ambition is we want to be synonymous with the well being of the clients we serve,” ShahMohammed said. “That’s very big. We’re going to earn it, however long it takes. This business is designed for a purpose. I’m very excited about what we’re doing. We are helping small businesses, whoever needs the resources to be successful and to find a piece of American dream.”
ShahMohammed said he first came to the U.S. when he was 17 years old.
“This country has given me everything, and I want to give back,” he said. “I want to give the same opportunities that I had to anybody who wants to achieve something. It doesn’t matter what background you come from. It doesn’t matter who you are. If you have a dream, you belong here.”
ShahMohammed said Grand Island is a diverse community and he believes that makes Amur a stronger company.
He said the goal of Amur is to embrace the community with that same spirit and drive that allowed the company to grow during its first 25 years.
“I cannot be more proud of what we have accomplished here,” ShahMohamed said.
Amur’s presence in the digital sphere has grown dramatically, as well. Year over year, Wainwright said, Amur has seen a 16-fold increase in visitors to its website, with a dramatic uptick in usage of the digital tools and applications the company has invested in over the last year to help small businesses manage their financing needs.
Many of Amur’s customers, he said, are focused on the day-to-day operations of their business.
“We have to be creative in our solutions and be available any time of the day to respond to them and get them the financing to help them acquire the necessary equipment to build their business, hire more people and grow the economy on the national level,” Wainwright said.
Amur Equipment Finance delivers efficient and flexible finance solutions to better serve business owners, manufacturers, distributors, importers or dealers.
The company announced record growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 with an increase of 27%, year over year, and a 34% year-over-year increase in application volume, as it set new records for monthly and quarterly origination and application volume during the fourth quarter overall.
That growth has allowed Amur to increase its employee headcount by more than 50% since March 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Wainwright said they have opened two new offices in Lincoln and Rapid City, S.D.
From its origins in Grand Island, Amur now has three offices in Nebraska and has an enlarged presence within its Great Plains regional footprint.
Wainwright said Amur’s growth is a result of its focus on helping small businesses and continuing to develop a “world class company culture” with their employees’ dedication to helping their customers.
“It starts with our people and expands out in allowing us to be that champion of small businesses,” he said.
The future of Amur lies with its employees, Wainwright said.
Last year, Amur was voted Best Employer in Grand Island for the fourth consecutive years as part of the Grand Island Independent’s “Best of Grand Island” program, where readers vote for businesses in more than 100 individual categories.
Amur was also honored as a Great Place to Work-Certified employer for 2020, with 95% of the company’s employees confirming that Amur is a great place to work. This is the third year in a row it has achieved the Great Place to Work-Certified designation.
“We have tons of success stories of people who started at entry level position and who are now managers or supervisors within the company,” Wainwright said. “Our investments in our technology and people are what’s going to continue to drive our exponential growth year over year.”
To show Amur’s appreciation to the entire community, the company provided various live entertainment, a silent auction and food trucks over the course of the weekend.
Among the entertainment was nationally known magician David Corsaro, along with the music of Tim Zach (“Best New Country Act in Nebraska”), Rascal Martinez and Sister Hazel.