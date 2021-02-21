And the survey says ...

4. You want to see Railside and Fourth Street continue to develop, and to include amenities and parking.

5. You want our hike/bike trails to be more connected and expanded. You also enjoy our parks and want them kept up well.

6. You believe the area could use more beautification, especially around Highway 281.

7. You want swimming pool options — inside and outside. Specifically mentioned were the YMCA pool, enhancements to Island Oasis, and adding a “sprinkler park.”

8. You want more transportation options, and better walkability (specifically mentioned were sidewalks where there are none).

9. You want affordable housing/property taxes.

10. You want more business/industry that would generate high-skill, high-wage jobs.

This is just the top 10! When these ideas are meshed into discussions by visionaries, developers, community leaders, boards, councils and committees of all types, we should be able to look back 10 years from now and see the difference.

This is the challenge extended to all who can turn ideas into action. It is time for planning, partnering and doing.

Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.