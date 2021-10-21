Angie Rose Health Coaching expanding to Webb Road plaza

Angie Rose Health Coaching of Grand Island is expanding.
The enterprise is moving from its current location at 704 W. Koenig St. to Main Street Station at 2223 N. Webb Road.
Rose works with people who want to lose weight, eat healthy and “who just need accountability and a place to start.
“There’s so much information out there that, for a lot of people, it’s really hard for them to figure out, ‘What’s the right diet for me?’ ‘What’s the right plan?’ And, ‘how do I get going?’” she explained.
With this expansion, Rose plans to bring on a health coach and add on a classroom and a small gym for her clients.
“There’s a lot of people who come and work with me, and they just won’t go to a gym because they’re overweight and they’re embarrassed, or they don’t know what to do, so I wanted to create a safe space for them,” she said.
With the site’s extra space, Rose aims to provide rental opportunities for a physical trainer and a massage therapist.
Rose personally sees 30 to 40 clients per week.
The expansion will allow her to potentially double that, as the larger space with allow her to host group classes, which she currently does at the Grand Generation Center, do group coaching, and hold monthly workshops.
The space at Main Street Station is currently being readied for a November opening.
“It’s a dream come true for me, as a business, 10 years ago, thinking about what I wanted and what I wanted my business to fully be,” she said.
Rose was inspired to become a health coach after struggling with her own weight.
“In my 20s, I gained a lot of weight. I’m honest with people. I struggled with addiction, and so when I got sober in my 20s, food became my addiction,” she said. “I made the decision that it was time to get healthy, and that I wanted to feel better and have energy, so I started doing all the diets and trying all the things.”
Rose began her education in 2011, was able to start practicing six months later, and in 2012, launched her business.
Rose is certified by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in holistic health coaching, and has continued her education into such areas as hormone therapy and life coaching.
She is also an ordained pastor.
“I want to look at the person emotionally, spiritually and physically, to be able to help them not just lose weight, but help them deal with what they’re doing emotionally and why they’re overeating,” she said.
Key to Rose’s efforts is being able to help people.
“I think, with anybody in this type of service, that’s their goal,” she said. “As much as I love one-on-one, because you really get to know people, there’s only so much time in a day. Being able to have group classes, exercise classes, a gym where people can come in, it opens the door for so many other opportunities.”
For more information, visit angierosehealthcoaching.com.