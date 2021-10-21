Angie Rose Health Coaching expanding to Webb Road plaza

The space at Main Street Station is currently being readied for a November opening.

“It’s a dream come true for me, as a business, 10 years ago, thinking about what I wanted and what I wanted my business to fully be,” she said.

Rose was inspired to become a health coach after struggling with her own weight.

“In my 20s, I gained a lot of weight. I’m honest with people. I struggled with addiction, and so when I got sober in my 20s, food became my addiction,” she said. “I made the decision that it was time to get healthy, and that I wanted to feel better and have energy, so I started doing all the diets and trying all the things.”

Rose began her education in 2011, was able to start practicing six months later, and in 2012, launched her business.

Rose is certified by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in holistic health coaching, and has continued her education into such areas as hormone therapy and life coaching.

She is also an ordained pastor.

“I want to look at the person emotionally, spiritually and physically, to be able to help them not just lose weight, but help them deal with what they’re doing emotionally and why they’re overeating,” she said.