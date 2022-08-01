Anheuser-Busch, Eagle Distributing providing emergency drinking water

Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Distributing of Nebraska, are providing more than 25,000 cans of emergency drinking water to select volunteer fire departments across their distribution territory as they continue to protect our communities and prepare for upcoming wildfire relief efforts.

Volunteer fire departments receiving emergency drinking water include the Barneston Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Chapman Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Grand Island Rural Fire Department, Minden Fire Department, Oxford Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Plainview Fire and Rescue, Schuyler Fire and Rescue, Spencer Volunteer Fire Department and St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department.

With volunteers comprising 67% of firefighters in the United States, they are local communities’ first line of defense in a range of emergencies, while often operating with limited resources and staffing.

For these local heroes, clean drinking water is essential to ensure they can be at their peak performance when protecting our communities.

“Eagle Distributing of Nebraska is proud to support all first responders, but especially volunteers,” Bruce Nelsen, CEO of Eagle Distributing, said in a news release. “They are the unsung heroes in our communities who donate their time to help keep us all safe, and through our partnerships with Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we are honored to show our appreciation for their sacrifices with a donation of emergency drinking water.”

The emergency drinking water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colo., which periodically pauses beer production to can clean and safe drinking water to be delivered to communities in times of need.

Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Distributing of Nebraska operates facilities in Fremont, Norfolk, Grand Island and Fairbury, and has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross — dating back to 1906. Since the inception of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Through its partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, the national association representing America’s volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch also donates emergency drinking water each year to provide critical hydration to volunteer firefighters.

Since its launch in 2019, the program has donated more than 4.8 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when protecting the communities where we live and work.

Eagle Distributing of Nebraska, Inc., founded in 2001, is based in Fremont. The company became the first wholesale beverage distributor to win the Anheuser-Busch Ambassador of Excellence Program in 2010, then won again in 2011 and 2012.