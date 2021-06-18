Annevar, Swedish festival top list of activities in central Nebraska for Father's Day weekend

Community festivals dominate the “things to do” list this weekend, but a couple of other noteworthy events are also planned.

Ravenna will host its annual Annevar celebration. (Don’t know where the word “Annevar” comes from? Take a closer look.) The Swedish Midsommar Festival will kick into high gear in Stromsburg. Wolbach and Palmer will also host special events. Cars will be under the spotlight during the annual Father’s Day Road Race in Ord. And those who like to look to the past will gather near Cairo for the Original High Plains Regional Rendezvous which recreates the fur trade era from 1700 to 1840.​

Annevar

With the theme “There’s No Place Like Home,” the annual Annevar festival kicked off Thursday with a teen dance and the Miss Annevar pageant, and continues through Sunday with a long list of special events.

“We’re just glad to be back,” said Rylie Mills, executive director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce, which has been hosting the festival since 1923. “Last year was the first time Annevar had been canceled since World War II, when it was not held for three years.”

Mills said he is excited about several additions to the event schedule this year.