Annevar, Swedish festival top list of activities in central Nebraska for Father's Day weekend

Community festivals dominate the “things to do” list this weekend, but a couple of other noteworthy events are also planned.
Ravenna will host its annual Annevar celebration. (Don’t know where the word “Annevar” comes from? Take a closer look.) The Swedish Midsommar Festival will kick into high gear in Stromsburg. Wolbach and Palmer will also host special events. Cars will be under the spotlight during the annual Father’s Day Road Race in Ord. And those who like to look to the past will gather near Cairo for the Original High Plains Regional Rendezvous which recreates the fur trade era from 1700 to 1840.
Annevar
With the theme “There’s No Place Like Home,” the annual Annevar festival kicked off Thursday with a teen dance and the Miss Annevar pageant, and continues through Sunday with a long list of special events.
“We’re just glad to be back,” said Rylie Mills, executive director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce, which has been hosting the festival since 1923. “Last year was the first time Annevar had been canceled since World War II, when it was not held for three years.”
Mills said he is excited about several additions to the event schedule this year.
“We usually have a tractor pull on Friday and Saturday nights,” he said, “but because of a schedule conflict, that event was moved to last week, so that opened us up to new events this weekend.”
The first of those events is a bull-riding competition that starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The second event is the demolition derby which usually takes place the week after Annevar. It is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The other cool thing for Friday,” Mills said, “is a display from the National Guard. Two helicopters — a Chinook and a Lakota — will land on the hike and bike trail around 1 o’clock and remain there until 6:30. A couple of National Guard guys will be there to show the helicopters and answer questions.”
Mills noted the helicopters landing is dependent on favorable weather conditions.
“If it’s too windy, they can’t fly,” he said.
Mills also said this is a good chance to check out the hike and bike trail, which is a work in progress.
“It’s been a hiking trail for awhile, but now improvements are being made to make it bike-friendly,” he said.
The schedule also includes a tractor parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; the float parade will follow at 11. A quilt show, car show, ice cream social and soap box derby are also planned for Saturday.
Sunday will feature a farmers’ market and family fun zone from 1:30 to 4 p.m. A frog hop and turtle races start at 2. The DC Lynch carnival opens at 6 p.m. Friday and will be there until Sunday afternoon.
“There is literally something for everyone,” Mills siad.
For a complete schedule, check online at http://experienceravenna.com
Swedish Midsommar Festival
Also back after a year off is the Swedish Midsommar Festival which starts tonight in Stromsburg with the traditional chicken barbecue beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the square. Entertainment during the barbecue will include the popular children’s band “The String Beans” and Swedish dancers. The 2021 Swedish king and queen will be crowned in a ceremony that starts at 7. A performance from the community choir will follow the ceremony.
“This event happens because of several hardworking people who make it all tick,” said Sharon Noyd, a member of the festival committee. “No one person could ever do it all.”
Noyd will be honored as the Grand Marshal during the “March of the Swedes” parade at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Noyd says one thing the committee takes pride in is that the schedule for the festival is different all three days, with special food offerings, entertainment and activities changing each day.
In addition to the chicken barbecue on Friday, Swedish pancakes will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church; firemen and the sophomore class at Cross County High School will serve barbecue and brats from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall; and the Boy Scouts will host a pancake feed from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday on the town square, and then serve hamburgers starting at 11. Also Sunday, the Sons of the Legion will serve barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the square.
Saturday will feature sports tournaments, arts and crafts, kids games and family activities. But, according to Noyd, the Saturday highlight will be a performance from the 1st Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band starting at 7:30 p.m.
According to its website, the band recreates the state’s original Civil War band of 1861-1862. It performs authentic musical arrangements taken from Civil War regimental band books. The program contains patriotic songs of both the North and the South, popular songs of the day, and opera excerpts. Many of the musicians hold music degrees, and several are retired military musicians and public school band directors. The band regularly performs at Civil War events, community festivals and patriotic observances in Nebraska and Western Iowa.
“We always have free entertainment,” Noyd said. Not only is the band performance free, but so is the concert by Kevin and Heidi Cheng, an area piano/violin duo, at 5 p.m. Sunday. Also free is an outdoor movie, “Little Rascals,” that starts around 9 p.m. Saturday at the library.
Also Sunday is a car show (“It’s grown like you can’t believe,” Noyd said), and ice cream from the Anna Street Trolley.
For a complete schedule, check online at theswedishfestival.com
High Plains Regional Rendezvous encampment
The Original High Plains Regional Rendezvous is an annual event held within its five member states: South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota and Minnesota. Each year, a week-long event recreates the fur trade era from 1700 to 1840. This year the Red, White and Blue Range northwest of Cairo will host the event, which started Thursday.
Activities include shoots, seminars, camp activities, and archery, hawk and knife competitions. The encampment will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (signs will be posted at the roads leading to the site off Highway 2 or Highway 11); there is no admission charge. For more information, check line at https://www.hprr.org/about/ .
And don’t forget ...
— Wolbach Days, through Sunday. Schedule includes a fishing derby, lunch at the Community Center and water balloon volleyball on Friday; softball tournament, kids games and activities, bicycle rodeo, beef barbecue, entertainment and a street dance on Saturday; and turtle races, duck races and other games and activities on Sunday. Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. all three nights; admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children 7-12.
— Summer Kickoff, Saturday, Palmer. Event includes community-side garage sales, car show (noon to 3 p.m.), steak feed, and a street dance featuring the Bases Loaded Band. Sponsored by the Palmer Community Club.
— Father’s Day Rod Run, 45th annual, through Sunday, Ord. Event includes barbecue on Friday; games and other activities, with a dance featuring the Lost Country Road Band at the Cobblestone Inn on Saturday; and a Show and Shine car show, contests, parade and a barbecue on Sunday. Sponsored by Valley Rods Unlimited; information: Kim Farnstrom, 308-730-1108, or the club’s page on Facebook.