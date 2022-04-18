Annual Bigfoot conference runs Friday, Saturday in Hastings

HASTINGS — The 2022 Bigfoot Crossroads of America conference will run Friday and Saturday at the C3 Hotel and Convention Center in Hastings.

The conference is presented by Harriett McFeely and the Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings. McFeely is known as “Nebraska’s Official Bigfoot Lady.”

A news release describes the conference as “a fun and educational event for people of all ages.” It will feature “outstanding speakers from across the USA,” merchandise and food vendors and a raffle, the news release reads. “You will hear first-hand testimonies and information about Bigfoot and the research into this elusive creature here in the Midwest.”

McFeely’s goal is “to bring further knowledge and appreciation of this unique species through educational and scientific facts,” according to the release.

The conference runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s schedule includes a showing of the film “Alien Contact in the Rockies” at 6:30 p.m. at the Hastings Museum.

A one-day ticket is $20 for adults or $10 for kids 12 and younger. Admission to the movie is $10. A full-package ticket is $50.

In conjunction with the conference, the Bigfoot Handicapped-Accessible Garden will have its grand opening at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1205 E. 42nd St. in Hastings. Members of the military and first responders will be admitted to the grand opening for free.

The museum is at 1205 E. 42nd St. in Hastings. It is the only Bigfoot museum in the Midwest.

To purchase tickets, visit www.nebraskabigfootmuseum.com.