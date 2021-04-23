 Skip to main content
Annual Bigfoot conference starts Friday in Hastings
Annual Bigfoot conference starts Friday in Hastings

HASTINGS — The fourth annual International Bigfoot Conference unfolds Friday and Saturday at the Chautauqua Park Pavilion at 2219 W. Fifth St. in Hastings.

The event is presented by the Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings. The hostess and founder, Harriett McFeely, is known as “Nebraska’s Official Bigfoot Lady.”

The featured speaker will be Dr. Igor Burtsev from Moscow, Russia. Other special guests include Ken Gerhard, a cryptozoologist and author; author Scott Barta of Sasquatch Investigation of the Rockies; Ron Meyer and Alan Megargle, movie and documentary producers; and Shelly Bible and Jan Nipper, who are handicapped-accessible spokespersons.

Also appearing will be a trio of women known as “the famous She-Squatchers”; Robin Haynes McCray, described as a “Forest People Researcher”; and Kenny Collins, “Nebraska’s Official Bigfoot Guy.”

A film, “The Bigfoot Alien Connection Revealed,” will be shown Friday night in the theater at the Hastings Museum.

To buy tickets and for more information, go to www.nebraskabigfootmuseum.com. You may also call McFeely at 402-705-0000.

Tickets for either Friday or Saturday are $20 for adults and $10 for those 12 and younger. A Friday night movie ticket is $10.

A full package ticket, priced at $50, includes admission for Friday, Saturday and the Friday night movie.

A ticket for a virtual livestream of the Friday and Saturday activities is $25.

