Annual coat drive underway; giveaway is Oct. 22

The Human Concerns Committee at St. Leo’s Parish is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots of all sizes for its annual giveaway. The donated items will be distributed Oct. 22 free of charge to people in need.

Donna Douglass, outreach coordinator at St. Leo’s, said the event has been a great success during the past 16 years. Last year, 1,850 coats were collected and 1,450 were distributed.

“We are blessed to have such a giving community,” Douglass said. “Their generosity is what makes this event possible.”

She said since Raising Canes is unable to be a collection site this year, the restaurant is having a fundraiser for the coat drive from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Everyone in the Raising Canes drive-thru who mentions the St. Leo’s Coat Drive will have 15% of their purchase used to buy coats for the coat giveaway.

New or gently used coats, hats, gloves and mittens can be dropped off at the following sites:

— U-Save Pharmacy locations.

— Super Saver stores.

— Hy-Vee.

— Grand Island YMCA.

— Grand Island YWCA.

— Feel Fit.