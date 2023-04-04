The annual Cross Walk will return for its 31st year on Friday.

Participants will gather for a prayer at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot next to All Faiths Funeral Home on South Locust. They will then set off on a 5.2-mile walk, with one of the walkers carrying a large wooden cross.

A van will be available to take people back to the starting point.

Longtime leader Ed Medbery may be present, but does not plan to take part in the walk. This year, it will be led by his children.

Medbery has organized the Cross Walk every year since 1992. The event was started in 1991 by Tom Mason and Bernie Dobesh.