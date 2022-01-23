Annual Gun and Sport Show set for February at Fonner Park

The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park the first weekend in February for its 55th annual Gun and Sport Show.

The show will run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. It will feature more than 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dealers and exhibitor tables are available for a fee of $30 per table. All guns must be tied and all guns will be checked and secured at the door.

Admission is $5; children 11 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. A clear bag policy will be enforced.

More information is available by contacting NMLRA Inc., P.O. Box 241, Grand Island, NE 68802-0241 or Ron Knott at 308-380-1376 or knottr@charter.net. For more information visit www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.