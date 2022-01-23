 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual Gun and Sport Show set for February at Fonner Park
Gun show

Jeff Reis, right, and his son, Casey, both of Grand Island, look over firearms in 2021 at the 54th annual Gun and Sport Show. 

 Independent/Jeff Bahr

The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park the first weekend in February for its 55th annual Gun and Sport Show.

The show will run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. It will feature more than 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.

Dealers and exhibitor tables are available for a fee of $30 per table. All guns must be tied and all guns will be checked and secured at the door. 

Admission is $5; children 11 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. A clear bag policy will be enforced.

More information is available by contacting NMLRA Inc., P.O. Box 241, Grand Island, NE 68802-0241 or Ron Knott at 308-380-1376 or knottr@charter.net. For more information visit www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

