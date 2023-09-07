It’s that time again! The Scouts of Overland Trails Council are hosting their annual popcorn sale.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Scouts, as popcorn sales have been part of scouting for more than 40 years.

The local council has partnered with Trails-End Popcorn. Scouts will be going door-to-door and setting up booths at various locations to earn money for their year of scouting adventures. When you purchase from scouts in your area, 70% of those funds go directly to support their scouting. The sale allows them to fund activities such as Pinewood Derby, summer camp, Merit Badge University, and others. They also earn prizes for their different sales levels.

Product line up for this year includes: S’mores Popcorn, 28 pack Sea Salt Popcorn, Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, White Cheddar Popcorn, 12 pk Microwave Unbelievable Butter, Salted Caramel Corn, Popping Corn in a jar and Chocolate Pretzels.

For those that would like to share these goodies, you can make a donation to Heroes and Helpers and the product will be delivered to them.

Look for Scouts selling popcorn in your neighborhood or outside local stores. If you would like a Scout to visit your neighborhood, call Overland Trails Council at 308-382-3717 with your name and address and we will send a Scout to you!