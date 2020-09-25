Annual Suicide Prevention Walk planned for Saturday at College Park

Talking about suicide does help, whether it’s with survivors or people who have struggled.

“We’ve had people who have come out to the walk the last couple of years who felt alone in their journey of healing, and realize they weren’t alone, that there were people going through the same thing,” Manfull said.

Even people who have never had mental illness are struggling this year due to the pandemic, Manfull said.

“People like to go out and get together,” she said. “I’ve talked to people that said, ‘I’m a hugger and I can’t hug people anymore. I can’t visit people. I can’t visit my family in the nursing home.’ That’s been hard on so many different people.”

More than 400 people have attended the previous two years’ events.

Due to the pandemic, the event was moved to College Park.

The raffle and auction will be done online only. There will be no informational or activity booths. Social distancing practices will be in effect, as well.

“We’re still having a get-together because people need this,” Manfull said. “People still need to come together and have support, knowing that there’s other people out there.”