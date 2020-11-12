Annual Veterans Day parade in Central City draws crowd

CENTRAL CITY — Central City honored its veterans Wednesday afternoon during its annual Veterans Day parade.

A group of veterans and community members marched in the parade along 15th Avenue from Central City High School to Central City Elementary School. Band students from Central City, Fullerton, High Plains, Palmer and Nebraska Christian performed in the parade.

Before the parade, a brief veterans remembrance ceremony was held at Lone Tree Park.

Miles McGinnis, a member of American Legion Lone Tree Post 6, which organized the parade, said the event has been an annual tradition for more than 70 years.

“People can only remember one parade in the last 70 years that wasn’t done,” McGinnis said.

“It doesn’t matter if it is snowing, raining or 80 degrees, the parade still happens.”

He said the American Legion initially voted not to have the parade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, enough veterans decided that, because it is a yearly tradition and outdoors, it should continue.

“This whole community closes down at noon on Veterans Day. Schools all close at 11:30 a.m. — except for this year with COVID,” McGinnis said.