Annual Veterans Day parade in Central City draws crowd

CENTRAL CITY — Central City honored its veterans Wednesday afternoon during its annual Veterans Day parade.
A group of veterans and community members marched in the parade along 15th Avenue from Central City High School to Central City Elementary School. Band students from Central City, Fullerton, High Plains, Palmer and Nebraska Christian performed in the parade.
Before the parade, a brief veterans remembrance ceremony was held at Lone Tree Park.
Miles McGinnis, a member of American Legion Lone Tree Post 6, which organized the parade, said the event has been an annual tradition for more than 70 years.
“People can only remember one parade in the last 70 years that wasn’t done,” McGinnis said.
Support Local Journalism
“It doesn’t matter if it is snowing, raining or 80 degrees, the parade still happens.”
He said the American Legion initially voted not to have the parade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, enough veterans decided that, because it is a yearly tradition and outdoors, it should continue.
“This whole community closes down at noon on Veterans Day. Schools all close at 11:30 a.m. — except for this year with COVID,” McGinnis said.
“To me, community is the thing and I think that is a big part of it. This brings a little bit of normalcy to all our COVID stuff. But, for people to turn out during the pandemic is great. We didn’t have to put any advertisements out or anything. People know that the parade is at 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. It is going to happen and all they have to do is show up.”
He said that due to the pandemic, the size of the parade was smaller this year, but just as meaningful to veterans, including himself. He is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.
“Most of the World War II guys are gone — there might be one or two left — but it is the next guys — the Korean War guys — who have stepped up,” McGinnis said. “They are getting to the point where they cannot march either, so they are riding in trucks. It is the Vietnam War guys who are keeping it going by marching.”
He said Central City and the American Legion plan to continue the tradition and host the Veterans Day parade again next year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.