Anonymous donor gifts bus to Heartland Lutheran High School

Heartland Lutheran High School students will be able to get to and from extracurricular activities more comfortably thanks to an anonymous donation.
John Nikodym, Heartland Lutheran’s facilities director, who also serves as the school’s bus driver, said an anonymous donor gave a used, 56-passenger Motor Coach Industries luxury coach to the school in December. He said the bus was donated through the Heartland Lutheran High School Foundation.
“I was very excited,” Nikodym said. “We feel very blessed to have those type of people supporting our school. We thank them very much for their donation.”
The bus was dedicated and blessed by the Rev. Daniel Bremer of Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island at a Jan. 6 ceremony at the high school.
“He came and led us in a dedication of the bus,” Nikodym said. “It was right before we left for a basketball game and we had all of the students come outside to participate in that.”
Nikodym said the bus will be used to transport students to and from extracurricular activities. He said the bus has only been used to go to and from basketball games, but that coaches and players have responded positively.
“They are just very thankful because it is much more comfortable,” Nikodym said. “There is a luggage compartment above their heads so they can stow their gym bags and other things up there. They do not have to have them at their feet or under their seat. The temperature control is far better than the old bus.”
Nikodym said the bus has TVs and is climate-controlled. The Heartland Lutheran name and logo have been added to its exterior.
The fuel efficiency of Heartland Lutheran’s new bus is similar to the old one, Nikodym said, but it is “a lot easier to drive.”
Nikodym said that, with the extra restrictions this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Heartland Lutheran has not been able to take students on field trips. However, he said the goal is to use the bus to take more field trips when restrictions loosen.
Use of the bus will expand beyond the high school, Nikodym said, to area Lutheran grade schools.
“We will be able to help them out with transportation to field trips and other activities,” he said.
Nikodym said Heartland Lutheran hopes the bus will last “a long time.”