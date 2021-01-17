Anonymous donor gifts bus to Heartland Lutheran High School

Heartland Lutheran High School students will be able to get to and from extracurricular activities more comfortably thanks to an anonymous donation.

John Nikodym, Heartland Lutheran’s facilities director, who also serves as the school’s bus driver, said an anonymous donor gave a used, 56-passenger Motor Coach Industries luxury coach to the school in December. He said the bus was donated through the Heartland Lutheran High School Foundation.

“I was very excited,” Nikodym said. “We feel very blessed to have those type of people supporting our school. We thank them very much for their donation.”

The bus was dedicated and blessed by the Rev. Daniel Bremer of Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island at a Jan. 6 ceremony at the high school.

“He came and led us in a dedication of the bus,” Nikodym said. “It was right before we left for a basketball game and we had all of the students come outside to participate in that.”

Nikodym said the bus will be used to transport students to and from extracurricular activities. He said the bus has only been used to go to and from basketball games, but that coaches and players have responded positively.

