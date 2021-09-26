‘Another crown jewel’: Southeast Commons adds to South Locust development

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

O’Connor said nine of the 10 units that make up Southeast Commons have either been sold or leased. Along with Ace Rent To Own, two businesses have already relocated there, Pathfinder Support Service and Advance Services. Roebuck Enterprises has purchased the two end corners with plans to develop those properties, both which used to be restaurants.

O’Connor said three of the units have been leased to a national retail chain, which plans to expand its presence in Grand Island.

He said there have also been inquiries to the last remaining unit, which can be either purchased or leased.

The parking lot has been improved and US Bank as installed a ATM at Southeast Commons.

O’Connor, who is 74, said he was hesitant about taking on Fonner View. But he has a track record of remaking and repurposing older properties, such as the Kmart building on Diers Avenue, the old Shopko building and Grand Island Mall.

Today (Sept. 26), the new O’Connor Learning Center that was once part of Shopko, is being dedicated.

Taking something old and abandoned and reimaging it into something new is a philosophy that O’Connor goes by that he calls “Rebuilt, Reborn, Remarkable”.