Another edition of central Nebraska tidbits

It’s time again to share a few things I’ve learned about central Nebraska.

Here are some of the recent bits of knowledge I’ve gained:

It rains twice a year in Grand Island — when the D.C. Lynch Carnival is here and Husker Harvest Days.

There is never a good time for both elevators to be out of commission at the Yancey.

The ladies of St. Libory Catholic Church are accomplished noodle makers.

A lot of people don’t want to see a roundabout at Five Points.

It’s always fun to see what socks Steve White is wearing.

What else have I learned?

Keeping pigeons out of the Eddy Street underpass is a big deal.

Hall County residents get upset about property tax valuations.

Just to show I’ve been around, I know how to get to North Fun Park.

Construction can make it hard to get to Northwest High School. For a while, making it to Heartland Lutheran was almost impossible.

Grand Island doesn’t have just parks on the ground. We have Sky Park.

A lot of Hastings College students — especially athletes — come from Colorado.

Two Grand Island high schools have graduations at the same time on the same day.

An average Fonner Park race meet includes snow, rain and 80-degree temperatures.

Some people refer to Old Potash as Old Pot for short.

People rave about the root beer at the Chicken Coop.

You can tell when Tonja Brown is at an event. You see the “Tonja” license plate in the parking lot.

Some people call the jail in Aurora the Hamilton County Hilton.

The men’s group at Peace Lutheran Church is a dedicated bunch.

In the early 1980s, Starr was the only elementary school in Grand Island with air conditioning.

Holiday Express has a 23-passenger luxury coach with mood lighting.

What else have I found?

Because Grand Island now has a Dunkin’, there aren’t as many reasons to go to Hastings.

Education is rewarding.

I have learned to appreciate the Scenic Loup River Valley.

Here’s one of many good things about Grand Island:

Outside St. Mary’s Cathedral on Sunday mornings, you can buy corn Mike Kube just picked that morning.