Anti-gambling leader says bolstered horse racing will ‘come at a cost’

Casino proponents tied the initiatives to horse racing, Grasz said.

Companies that produce slot machines and “the public officials who lobby for them” won’t be the ones in the casinos playing the slot machines, he said.

“They don’t want their families to be the ones losing money relentlessly and throwing everything they have away inside the casino. But they want other people to,” Grasz said.

Casinos “cannot survive without those citizens. And so at the end of the day, this is going to lead to a far greater number of gambling losses and in addicts and broken families,” Grasz said.

“Whatever financial kickback the state expects to receive,” he said, will be dwarfed “in comparison to the amount of money that will be lost” inside the casinos, “as well as the money that will ultimately be paid for by the taxpayers to cover the increase in social cost.”

Pat Loontjer of Gambling With the Good Life recently told the Omaha World-Herald she doesn’t think voters understood all the consequences of approving the initiatives.

