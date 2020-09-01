Antique tractor show shows how far agriculture has progressed

While they are called antique tractors, in their day, they were the workhorse of American agriculture as they replaced the centuries-old practice of using beasts of burden to work the land.

Antique tractors are again on display at the Nebraska State Fair thanks to the Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club. While this year’s show is pared down, as is the entire State Fair because of the coronavirus pandemic, club members are as enthusiastic as ever to display their tractors and educate the public about these mechanical senior citizens.

They might be slower and not as powerful as their current counterparts, but many of them still can pull their weight in a crop field, even though many of these old-timers are past 70 years old.

These were the tractors of the men who display them when they began their farming career.

The antique tractor display has been a part of the Nebraska State Fair for years. Hundreds of antique tractors and other farm equipment have been located at the Big Red Barn during the past 10 years. This year, because of the pandemic, the show was relocated near the Nebraska Building. There are 33 antique tractors on display.

Manning the information booth on a daily basis are members of the Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club.