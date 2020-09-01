Antique tractor show shows how far agriculture has progressed

While they are called antique tractors, in their day, they were the workhorse of American agriculture as they replaced the centuries-old practice of using beasts of burden to work the land.
Antique tractors are again on display at the Nebraska State Fair thanks to the Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club. While this year’s show is pared down, as is the entire State Fair because of the coronavirus pandemic, club members are as enthusiastic as ever to display their tractors and educate the public about these mechanical senior citizens.
They might be slower and not as powerful as their current counterparts, but many of them still can pull their weight in a crop field, even though many of these old-timers are past 70 years old.
These were the tractors of the men who display them when they began their farming career.
The antique tractor display has been a part of the Nebraska State Fair for years. Hundreds of antique tractors and other farm equipment have been located at the Big Red Barn during the past 10 years. This year, because of the pandemic, the show was relocated near the Nebraska Building. There are 33 antique tractors on display.
Manning the information booth on a daily basis are members of the Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club.
“We knew we were going to be downsizing and be moved,” said Ross Horst of Ravenna. He is a longtime club member and has a number of his antique tractors on display at the fair. He is a retired farmer.
Roger Hanousek of Cairo, who still farms, said having the antique tractor show at the State Fair this year was up in the air because of the uncertainty created by the pandemic. But State Fair officials worked with the club to make sure they were part of this year’s fair.
“We love them and they love us,” Hanousek said. “They bent over backwards to make sure we were going to be part of the fair this year.”
The tractors at this year’s fair are from the 1930s through the 1970s. They present a good picture of how agriculture has advanced exponentially during the last 100 years.
For example, there is a 1949 WD Allis Chalmers on display, owned by Bryce Ewoldt of Grand Island. Attached to the tractor is a two-bottom plow with a rolling cutter. The plow has two moldboards or disks for plowing two furrows at a time. It takes about 24 horsepower to pull the plow. The tractor was capable of producing about 35 horsepower.
At the show, one has a visual demonstration of how much agriculture has changed in just 70 years. Throughout the fairgrounds are the behemoths of today’s agriculture to compare to the gathering of the older equipment of the day.
With a two-bottom plow, Horst said, you probably could plow about two acres per hour. A modern tractor can use more than 600 horsepower and plow 18 furrows at a time — up to 60 acres in an hour.
Back when the WD Allis Chalmers was working the land, the average size farm was about 200 acres. Nowadays, the average size Nebraska farm is about 1,000 acres. The farms that produce 70% of the state’s corn and soybeans average more than 3,000 acres.
But bigger machines were needed as Nebraska corn production grew from 241 million bushels on 6.7 million acres harvested in 1950 to an estimated 1.8 billion bushels on 9.45 million acres this fall.
The oldest tractor on display is a 1936 Farmall F20, owned by Chuck and Chris Hoffman of Grand Island. Manufactured in Rock Island, Ill., the original price for the tractor in 1936 was $1,000. One thousand dollars in 1936 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $18,640 in 2020. The average American income was nearly $475 in 1935.
The youngster in the show is a 1970 John Deere 2520 owned by Hanousek. In the 35 years between the 1936 Farmall F20 and the 1970 John Deere 2520, tractors more than doubled in power and capability for the American farmer.
Both Horst and Hanousek said the antique tractor show is an important reminder for a new generation of Nebraskans to see how agriculture has progressed in the past century.
“Every person who comes here will say, ‘Well, my grandfather, or my dad, or my uncle had one just like that,’” Hanousek said. “That is what makes it good because it ties everything together.”
“It is memories, both the old and the new,” Horst said.
