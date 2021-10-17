Anything Can Happen: 80 Grand Island High students work on Mary Poppins production

The performance dates for “Mary Poppins the Musical” are Oct. 29-31 in the GISH auditorium.

It will be a big production, involving at least 80 students.

The cast will need almost 250 costumes, said Christine Kier, another director. Everyone in the show has at least two costume changes. Most have three.

Vocal music director Jesse Labrie said the set is the biggest he’s ever seen at GISH.

The musical will have “really big special effects,” Alexander said. Some of the cast members will fly during the show.

How will they fly? Anything can happen if you let it.

The show fits the talents and strengths of the cast very well, Labrie said.

“Mary Poppins” isn’t just about a nanny with an umbrella. During the course of the show, Labrie said, Poppins teaches a dysfunctional family how to love. She teaches the patriarch, George Banks, to turn toward his family with kindness.

Alexander, in his first year at GISH, praised the cast and crew. The students “make it so easy to come here” every day. Their professionalism and their ability, he said, are “just off the charts.”