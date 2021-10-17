Anything Can Happen: 80 Grand Island High students work on Mary Poppins production

Only one word could describe an activity that took place Saturday morning at Grand Island Senior High. It was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
Students involved in GISH’s upcoming production of “Mary Poppins the Musical” presented a master dance class for elementary and middle school students in the school’s East Gym. During the two-hour session, students were taught the “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” dance number.
The 30 youngsters who took part seemed to enjoy it. They certainly didn’t need a spoonful of sugar to make the medicine go down.
The class was supervised by dancer and choreographer Danny Dwaine Wells II, who’s working on the GISH production. He was assisted by 14 members of the cast.
Wells was trying to teach the younger kids “the idea that being in musical theater is not only an attainable idea, but is also a passion they should follow, especially when they come to the high school.” He wanted them to understand that musical theater can be not just a hobby but “a fruitful career.”
It benefited the youngsters to see older students, who come from the same town, have excitement and goals involving musical theater, he said.
Wells encouraged the kids to get excited about anything they see involving theater. If they’re interested in costuming, he said, go home and start sewing an outfit.
Director Gary Alexander said the workshop was held “just to get the community involved, get them aware of the play, get everybody excited for it. And to be honest with you, it was all Danny Dwaine’s idea.”
Wells did not charge to present the class, but participants’ fees will be donated to the play.
This is the seventh year Wells has worked with GISH students. The successful dancer and choreographer lives in Chicago.
The stage version of Mary Poppins is different from the movie, Alexander said. But they share the same message: that when we put our minds to something we can accomplish anything.
On the back of each company T-shirt is the saying, “Anything can happen if you let it.”
Before the workshop started, some of the kids were asked about Mary Poppins.
Some had seen both versions of the movie. Other kids were just interested in dance.
Kaylee Condy, 8, described Mary Poppins as the woman who pulls a lot of stuff out of her bag.
Kensie Boettger, 11, said that Poppins is a nice person who puts everyone before. Boettger has seen each of the movies three times. She prefers the older film, starring Julie Andrews.
Another girl said Poppins sometimes pulls out her umbrella and starts floating in the air.
The performance dates for “Mary Poppins the Musical” are Oct. 29-31 in the GISH auditorium.
It will be a big production, involving at least 80 students.
The cast will need almost 250 costumes, said Christine Kier, another director. Everyone in the show has at least two costume changes. Most have three.
Vocal music director Jesse Labrie said the set is the biggest he’s ever seen at GISH.
The musical will have “really big special effects,” Alexander said. Some of the cast members will fly during the show.
How will they fly? Anything can happen if you let it.
The show fits the talents and strengths of the cast very well, Labrie said.
“Mary Poppins” isn’t just about a nanny with an umbrella. During the course of the show, Labrie said, Poppins teaches a dysfunctional family how to love. She teaches the patriarch, George Banks, to turn toward his family with kindness.
Alexander, in his first year at GISH, praised the cast and crew. The students “make it so easy to come here” every day. Their professionalism and their ability, he said, are “just off the charts.”
The students “put in 100% every day and the work that they’re going to put out on those three days is going to be mind-blowing, I think,” Alexander said. “It’s going to be worth the trip to see.”
On Saturday morning, the two lead performers in the GISH musical dropped by, in costume. They were Chloe Holsinger, who portrays Mary, and Gage Brockmeier, who plays Bert. The youngsters had their pictures taken with the two actors, who spoke in character.
Another director is Sammantha Hanks, who handles acting and blocking. Elisia Flaherty is accompanist.
Cast members will be busy before the show opens. In addition to rehearsing, they’ll visit local elementary schools on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The following day, middle school students involved in the performing arts will come to the auditorium for a 40-minute taste of the show.