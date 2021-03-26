‘Anything Goes’: Central Catholic musical opens Friday; actors are raring to go

After seeing last year’s musical canceled because of the pandemic, Grand Island Central Catholic students are excited to be back onstage.

“Anything Goes,” which opens tonight, is “probably going to be one of the best musicals Central Catholic has ever put on in the history of the school,” said junior Jackson Henry, who plays Elisha Whitney.

He stands behind that statement. “I truly think this is going to be a phenomenal musical,” Henry said.

“I love this show,” said freshman Sam Mueller, who’s been acting since the first grade.

Mueller said, “This is probably my favorite show that I’ve been a part of.”

Director Tyler Koepp calls “Anything Goes,” written in the 1930s, an “American classic.”

The company totals 65 students, only six of whom have acted before. Some members of the cast and crew are athletes who are having their first experience in music.

“It’s just really exciting for them to be part of such a great show, and such a fun show for their first experience,” Koepp said.

For audiences, seeing a musical in person will be a chance to get back to a “little bit more of a normal American life,” he said.