‘Anything Goes’: Central Catholic musical opens Friday; actors are raring to go

After seeing last year’s musical canceled because of the pandemic, Grand Island Central Catholic students are excited to be back onstage.
“Anything Goes,” which opens tonight, is “probably going to be one of the best musicals Central Catholic has ever put on in the history of the school,” said junior Jackson Henry, who plays Elisha Whitney.
He stands behind that statement. “I truly think this is going to be a phenomenal musical,” Henry said.
“I love this show,” said freshman Sam Mueller, who’s been acting since the first grade.
Mueller said, “This is probably my favorite show that I’ve been a part of.”
Director Tyler Koepp calls “Anything Goes,” written in the 1930s, an “American classic.”
The company totals 65 students, only six of whom have acted before. Some members of the cast and crew are athletes who are having their first experience in music.
“It’s just really exciting for them to be part of such a great show, and such a fun show for their first experience,” Koepp said.
For audiences, seeing a musical in person will be a chance to get back to a “little bit more of a normal American life,” he said.
“We’re just really excited to be part of this trend now that COVID vaccines are coming out,” people understand when it’s appropriate to wear masks and know how to social distance, Koepp said.
Masks, by the way, are required at “Anything Goes.”
With sports activities returning to normal, “it’s really neat that our music activities get to go to 100% as well,” he said.
Mueller, who plays Moonface Martin, dresses as a priest in the show, but Moonface is not a man of the cloth.
“He’s a gangster. He’s a public enemy that’s not very good at what he does,” he said. The character disguises himself in a priest’s outfit. “But he still has the fedora and everything, so his disguise isn’t really good.”
Junior Rylee Lonnemann plays singer Reno Sweeney.
Sweeney is a woman of faith who gains the confidence to follow her dream of becoming a nightclub singer, Lonnemann said.
“She blends her faith into that, and I think that’s super cool,” she said.
Lonnemann is like her character in that she can mix together her present and her past. She says she has become more confident since the quarantine began a year ago.
“And I didn’t expect that,” Lonnemann said.
In his first show, sophomore Jack Kenna portrays Billy Crocker, whom he describes as “a broken-down broker” who falls for Hope Harcourt, played by Raegan Gellatly.
“I think it’s a great production. I’m just glad to be performing in it,” Kenna said.
Gellatly, a senior, was in the musical her freshman and sophomore years.
“I am so happy to be back on the stage,” she said.
The set and everything that’s gone into the musical are “like three times everything that we have ever done,” Gellatly said. “It’s really exciting.”
Sophomore Kylie Gangwish, in her first show, said that “the cast and crew have really made it a fun production.”
Junior Brandon Hollister, who portrays Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, thinks “the whole show’s amazing.”
People are familiar with Central Catholic athletic teams. “But sometimes you don’t see what the choir’s doing,” Hollister said.
Gellatly said the company has put a lot of work into the show since early January “and I think it’ll be really fun and entertaining for the audience.”
The rest of the cast consists of Molly Mueller as Evangeline Harcourt, Joey Koralewski as Captain, Avery Kelly as Purser, Daisy Bravo as Mary, Madison Dvorak as Sara, Julie Pilsl as Dot, Hunter Borges as Henry T. Dobson, Gracie Woods and Kami Schneider as reporters, Connor Johnson and Zenon Sack as FBI agents, Kate-Lynn McNamara as Purity, Ellie Alberts as Chastity, Olivia Stava as Charity, Kennedi Henke as Virtue, Aubree Moritz as Innocence, Katie Connick as Honesty and Reese Reilly as Modesty.
The sailors are Ben Alberts, Ayden Beran, Jackson Farias, Creighton Mehring, Aiden Perales, Kylan Puente and Jack Steenson. Core dancers are Anna Blake, Hayley Henke, Julia Pilsl, Kinnley Kearns, Melodie McClure and Emery Obermiller-Snyder. The ensemble is made up of Lillie Encinger, Wade Ewoldt, Lillian Fisher, Hannah Gellatly, Allison Haney, Tristyn Hedman, Isaac Henry, Inara Hooper, Jack Hulinsky, Gracie Joseph, Austin Miller, Kate Novinski, Barret Obermiller-Snyder, Sheridan Puncochar, Madison Schneider, Morgan Schulte, Madelyn Weyers and Mia Wiese.
The choreographer is Heidi Cooper and the producer is Jeannee Mueller Fossberg.