AOK Ladies encourage community to ‘be kind’ during AOK Week

On Monday, the AOK Ladies read to 29 classrooms in Grand Island Public Schools’ virtual elementary school. DeLaet said they read two books: “Have You Filled a Bucket Today? A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids” by Carol McCloud, and “How Full Is Your Bucket? For Kids” by Mary Reckmeyer and Tom Rath. She said the guide book is geared toward students in grades K-2, while the other is for students in grades 3-5.

DeLaet read to Megan Barnett’s virtual first grade class via Zoom.

“It is fun to be able to see little kids and hear the different ways that they can come up with of how they can be kind,” DeLaet said. “We go into in, we share a little bit about the mission of the AOK Ladies, we read the book and we talk about the little things they can do. They hold the door for Mom, they help put the groceries away, can help pick up the yard for Dad or any of those little things. It becomes a neat conversation to hear the different ideas that the kids have.”

DeLaet said the two books read to GIPS virtual elementary school students will be donated to all of the elementary schools in both GIPS and Northwest Public Schools in honor of Jayne Westering, a longtime member of the AOK Ladies who coordinated the reading in the schools each year.