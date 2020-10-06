AOK Ladies encourage community to ‘be kind’ during AOK Week

A local group is encouraging people to be kind this week.
The AOK Ladies on Monday kicked offy their 21st annual Acts of Kindness Week. Melissa DeLaet, chairwoman for this year’s AOK week, said the Grand Island community has never needed kindness more than it does now.
“I think that is what is really important to all of us this year,” she said. “We recognize that Grand Island is hurting and the people here are hurting. There is a lot of uncertainty and if we can pass along some random acts of kindness as a way to brighten people’s day for a week or longer, there has never been a better time to do that.”
As part of AOK week, DeLaet said the Grand Island Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out “act of kindness citations” this week in place of a warning or for seeing someone do something kind.
“The kindness citations are for fun,” she said. “They kind of look like a ticket you would get from a police officer.”
The Grand Island Public Library also will waive all fines. They will be handing out gift cards donated by the AOK Ladies and random free meals from Raising Canes and will feature kindness during virtual readings this week.
DeLaet said Arby’s, Barista’s Big Red Treats and Sutter Deli will give out random meals, ice cream or coffees throughout the week with pink cards saying, “It’s an act of kindness, pass it on.”
Support Local Journalism
On Monday, the AOK Ladies read to 29 classrooms in Grand Island Public Schools’ virtual elementary school. DeLaet said they read two books: “Have You Filled a Bucket Today? A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids” by Carol McCloud, and “How Full Is Your Bucket? For Kids” by Mary Reckmeyer and Tom Rath. She said the guide book is geared toward students in grades K-2, while the other is for students in grades 3-5.
DeLaet read to Megan Barnett’s virtual first grade class via Zoom.
“It is fun to be able to see little kids and hear the different ways that they can come up with of how they can be kind,” DeLaet said. “We go into in, we share a little bit about the mission of the AOK Ladies, we read the book and we talk about the little things they can do. They hold the door for Mom, they help put the groceries away, can help pick up the yard for Dad or any of those little things. It becomes a neat conversation to hear the different ideas that the kids have.”
DeLaet said the two books read to GIPS virtual elementary school students will be donated to all of the elementary schools in both GIPS and Northwest Public Schools in honor of Jayne Westering, a longtime member of the AOK Ladies who coordinated the reading in the schools each year.
“As far as the schools go, I think that it is something that a lot of the AOK Ladies hold near and dear to their hearts,” DeLaet said. “It is a great opportunity to get out into the community and talk to the younger generation about how that small act of kindness can make a big impact on somebody’s day.”
DeLaet said the virtual school students will engage in random acts of kindness this week and will share their experiences with others.
She encouraged community members to “be kind” and to engage in random acts of kindness, saying it does not have to be something big to make an impact.
“Maybe it is just saying, ‘Good morning’ to somebody. Maybe it is helping somebody pick up something they dropped, or paying for the car in front of you in line at the restaurant,” DeLaet said. “It can be small or large, can have no monetary value or can have monetary value. But the point is that it is unexpected and you’re not expecting anything in return.
“I think it is important to be kind because the world is not always kind. So you need to be out there and giving of yourself so that the world is a little bit better of a place than it was yesterday.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.