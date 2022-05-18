Apartment complex, new hotel, medical office to join Prairie Commons campus this fall

Prairie Commons is growing.

A new $20 million, 128-hotel is set to start construction this fall at the site that already hosts Grand Island Regional Medical Center and the upcoming Tabitha Senior Campus on Husker Highway. Chief Industries President Roger Bullington detailed the construction plans to Tuesday to the Grand Island Noon Rotary Club.

A new three-story, 54,000 square foot medical office building at the site also starts this fall.

“We haven’t started marketing that space yet,” said Bullington.

A new 150-unit, “amenities-rich, above-market rate” apartment complex also will be a $30 million project at the site, and will boast outdoor pools, rooftop decks and fire pits.

“We felt pretty strongly about this. We think there’s a void in the market for that,” Bullington said. “If you go to Lincoln, Omaha or Kansas City, it’s there. The young professionals want to live in that kind of stuff, so we’re hoping to take a chance in building this apartment complex.”

He added, “We think Grand Island is ready for it, and Prairie Commons is the place for it.”

Two bank lots also start construction in 2023, Bullington noted. Available commercial lots at the site have not been marketed yet.

“Depending on if you get an anchor user out there on a commercial site, they want line-of-sight restrictions and everything like that,” he said.

Alan Capital Group and Unity Eye Care Clinic buildings are currently underway.

Bullington called the projects “really impressive.”

“One thing I’m proud about, with people that are investing everything out in Prairie Commons, is, they’re using that as investment properties,” he said. “They’re not pinching pennies here and there. It’s all investment-grade, Class A office space.”

Chief Industries also is tackling a new development in Hall County. South of Schimmer Drive, on the west side of Highway 281, Chief has an option of 90 acres of land being readied for large-lot commercial space.

“Everyone wants 281 exposure,” said Bullington. “Finding land is very difficult and developing it is also very expensive and risky. We’ve got a couple of anchor tenants we’re close to signing, going down there.”

Chief will pursue blight status and TIF support from the city for a new road at the site and to offset infrastructure costs.

It is a worthwhile effort, said Bullington.

“I’m a firm believer in, if you put these opportunities out there, that businesses, when they drive by, will say, I want to be there,” he said. “But if they’ve got to find a parcel and work years to get it, they’re not going to look. They’re going to go down the road and find the next town to develop in. You’ve got to make it easy and that’s what we’re trying to do with this 90 acres.”

Prairie Commons began several years ago as a conversation with a group of doctors to be the anchor for the new site, explained Bullington.

“Since then, we’ve also completed a 66,000 square foot medical office building that’s attached to it,” he said, “and obviously, right now, one of the big things going up there is the $51 million, 204,000 square foot, Tabitha senior living facility.”

None of it could have been done without tax increment financing, said Bullington.

“TIF is pretty prominent in most all communities, and for us to keep up, without TIF, Prairie Commons doesn’t happen,” he said. “We haven’t done a development project without TIF. It just doesn’t work financially, especially with the high costs of construction and market rates of people wanting to lease. There’s a disconnect and TIF bridges that gap.”

