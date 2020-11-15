Apartments? Community center? Offices? Chapman seeks community input on usage of former school building

CHAPMAN — After purchasing the former Chapman School building from Northwest Public Schools for $1, the village of Chapman is trying to figure out what to do with the building and is seeking the guidance of a community committee.
A dozen people attended an informal meeting last Tuesday at the Chapman Community Center to tell Chapman Village Board member Carol Quandt and Village Clerk Laurie Killin what they would like to see done with the building.
Chapman resident and business owner Kristina Vlcek asked Killin and Quandt if the village board discussed any ideas for the school building at its last meeting.
They said they did not. After a question from Vlcek, Killin said the village does not know what it will do with the building at this time and wants community input.
Quandt said the village board is asking the community committee to come up with some ideas to forward to the village board. From there, she said, the board will make a final decision on how it wants to proceed with the building and possible development of it.
At the start of the committee meeting last week, Francis McCulla, former maintenance man at Chapman School, discussed some of the building’s amenities. He said there is a gym with adjacent showers and bathrooms, a stage, and a kitchen with a stove, oven and dishwasher.
“There are a lot of traveling teams that are looking for places to practice and they can have games in the gym,” McCulla said. “We could have wedding receptions in there, too, or have a band in there for a get-together or something.”
McCulla said the school’s former library on the second floor has internet ports in an adjacent computer lab. He said a small business could use the space for technology use, but that they would have to set up internet service.
Support Local Journalism
The building also has numerous classrooms, which committee members said could be used for a variety of purposes.
“I think there are a lot of possibilities there,” Quandt said. “I think it (building) needs to be cleaned up and advertised that we have classrooms available and see what the response is. There is so much possibility there.”
During the meeting Tuesday, the committee discussed the idea of the classrooms being converted into apartments.
Vlcek showed photos of a former school building in Iowa that was converted into loft apartments. She said this is a possibility for the former Chapman School building.
One committee member said he read about the Cairo Community Center and how it attracted people of all ages there to enjoy activities and prepared lunches before COVID-19 hit. He asked if Chapman could do something similar in the school building.
Vlcek said she supports the idea of a community center in the gym and cafeteria side of the building and visiting with the Cairo Community Center about what they do with theirs. She said open gym nights and gym rentals could be available, while plays and concerts could be held on the adjacent stage.
In Oakland, Iowa, Vlcek said, the community converted it former school building into a community center and that Chapman should look into what it has done. She said it rents out its space for events and hosts a number of community events at the site — all possibilities for the village.
If a community center and apartments are both in place at the site, Vlcek said, a wall would need to be installed to separate the two.
The community committee will continue to meet the second Tuesday every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Chapman Community Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.