Apartments? Community center? Offices? Chapman seeks community input on usage of former school building

“There are a lot of traveling teams that are looking for places to practice and they can have games in the gym,” McCulla said. “We could have wedding receptions in there, too, or have a band in there for a get-together or something.”

McCulla said the school’s former library on the second floor has internet ports in an adjacent computer lab. He said a small business could use the space for technology use, but that they would have to set up internet service.

The building also has numerous classrooms, which committee members said could be used for a variety of purposes.

“I think there are a lot of possibilities there,” Quandt said. “I think it (building) needs to be cleaned up and advertised that we have classrooms available and see what the response is. There is so much possibility there.”

During the meeting Tuesday, the committee discussed the idea of the classrooms being converted into apartments.

Vlcek showed photos of a former school building in Iowa that was converted into loft apartments. She said this is a possibility for the former Chapman School building.