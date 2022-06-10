Appaloosa horse show gallops into Grand Island for the weekend

The qualities of an Appaloosa are as numerous as the spots on its coat.

LuAnn Bickford of Springerville, Arizona, likes the color and mind of the Appaloosa breed, as well as the horse’s agility and ability.

What is the Appaloosa mind like?

“Their mind is kind of like a blonde. You have some good ones and you have some not so good ones,” said Bickford, who’s a blonde herself.

Bickford and three other members of her family are in Grand Island for a four-day competition presented by the Nebraska Appaloosa Club.

Galen Loseke likes the versatility of the Appaloosa. You can compete in a lot of different classes with the breed. That’s “what the breed’s known for,” said Loseke, who is president of the club.

An Appaloosa horse is calm, Loseke said. “A versatile horse has to be calm because you’ve got to do a lot of different jobs.”

Bickford, Loseke and others spent Thursday at the Lazy K Arena south of Grand Island. That show, which was limited in scope, is separate from a three-day event that runs today through Sunday at Fonner Park. Organizers say the club presents “two great shows in four days.”

Loseke estimates that 35 to 40 people will compete with their horses in Grand Island this weekend. They come from, among other places, Texas, Colorado, Kansas and South Dakota.

The Grand Island competition, held every summer, is a regional show.

Points earned in Grand Island help the riders qualify for the World Championship Appaloosa Show in Ft. Worth, Texas, which runs Oct. 28-Nov. 5.

Some of the competitors in Grand Island this week are world champions, Loseke said.

The events Thursday included ranch classes and games. “The ranch classes are supposed to emulate what you would do on a ranch,” Bickford said. Some of the ranch classes are called ranch rail pleasure and ranch riding.

Bickford and her husband, Blaine, came to Grand Island with their daughter, Tristanna, and her husband, Shawn Carrell. One reason the family comes to Grand Island is Lee Bennett. The Grand Island man trains the family’s horses in roping.

The Bickfords have nine Appaloosa horses back home in Springerville, where the elevation is 7,200 feet above sea level.

Appaloosa horses were popular with the Nez Perce Indians of Idaho, Bickford said.

The Nez Perce liked Appaloosas because the horses are fast and have good minds, she said. The Native Americans often painted the horses, using juices from native plants.

Her father got involved in Appaloosas in the 1950s, when he lived in Hermosa, S.D., and near Devils Tower in Wyoming. Bickford followed suit. The best thing her family ever did was get involved in Appaloosas, she said.

Bickford, who was born in Murdo, S.D., has Nebraska relatives in Chambers, Bartlett, O’Neill and Valentine.

Bickford’s family competes in about six Appaloosa shows a year, including events in Jackson, Mississippi, Las Vegas and California.

Bickford likes all horses. If “they’re happy to be doing what they’re going, they’re a good horse. It doesn’t matter to me,” she said.

The Appaloosa show brings interesting people to Grand Island. Carrell, who lives with his wife in Pecos, N.M., takes people into New Mexico’s Pecos Wilderness on pack horses. In Grand Island, Carrell is competing in team roping.

Not all Appaloosas are spotted, by the way, and not all of them are fast.

“They have to be bred for it,” Bickford said. “A lot of the Appaloosa pleasure horses are bred to be slow.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

