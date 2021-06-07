Appaloosa show an annual event in Grand Island for more than 30 years

For more than 30 years, the Nebraska Appaloosa Club has held its annual state competition at Fonner Park in the Thompson Arena.

On Sunday, the club wrapped up three days of competition that brought Appaloosa owners from across the state and seven other states.

The Appaloosa breed is an important part of America’s horse heritage, according to Galen Loseke of Kearney, who is president of the Nebraska Appaloosa Club.

Loseke said the club is for people who raise, breed and enjoy Appaloosas.

He describes Appaloosas as a breed with “colors.”

According to Wikipedia, the Appaloosa is an American horse breed best known for its colorful spotted coat pattern.

Loseke said the Appaloosa is an original American breed developed in the Pacific Northwest by the Nez Perce people. The Nez Perce lost most of their horses after the Nez Perce War in 1877.

The breed fell into decline for several decades, according to Wikipedia. It was through a small number of dedicated breeders that the Appaloosa was preserved and now has become one of the most popular breeds in the United States.