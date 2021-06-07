Appaloosa show an annual event in Grand Island for more than 30 years

For more than 30 years, the Nebraska Appaloosa Club has held its annual state competition at Fonner Park in the Thompson Arena.
On Sunday, the club wrapped up three days of competition that brought Appaloosa owners from across the state and seven other states.
The Appaloosa breed is an important part of America’s horse heritage, according to Galen Loseke of Kearney, who is president of the Nebraska Appaloosa Club.
Loseke said the club is for people who raise, breed and enjoy Appaloosas.
He describes Appaloosas as a breed with “colors.”
According to Wikipedia, the Appaloosa is an American horse breed best known for its colorful spotted coat pattern.
Loseke said the Appaloosa is an original American breed developed in the Pacific Northwest by the Nez Perce people. The Nez Perce lost most of their horses after the Nez Perce War in 1877.
The breed fell into decline for several decades, according to Wikipedia. It was through a small number of dedicated breeders that the Appaloosa was preserved and now has become one of the most popular breeds in the United States.
The Appaloosa has developed a reputation as a good-looking and versatile horse that has been seen in many television shows and movies during the years. It is also known as an excellent stock horse used in a number of western riding disciplines, as witnessed at the weekend competition at Fonner Park.
“We are all enthusiasts,” Loseke said. “They are a very versatile horse. We all ride and enjoy them.”
That versatility was on display during the weekend show.
The three-day competition featured multiple contests for horse and rider, including western riding, English riding, roping, ranch and halter.
“What makes the competition distinct is it’s Appaloosas,” said Jay Stewart, a Grand Island veterinarian and Nebraska Appaloosa Club board member.
Stewart also said it’s the people who add to the uniqueness of the event.
“People make any type of horse show or event interesting and unique,” he said. “Many of these folks come from far way, but we all share a common interest. That is what makes it fun.”
While the domestication of the horse was an important factor in the advancement of civilization, indigenous people in the New World quickly adapted the horse to their nomadic way of life once they saw the animal being used by Spanish invaders starting in the late 1400s. The Spanish reintroduced the horse to the New World, as fossil evidence has revealed horses once existed in North America some 8,000 to 12,000 years ago.
“The Plains Indian culture changed dramatically with the arrival of the horse,” Stewart said. “They escaped from Spaniards who brought them over.”
Loseke said horses allowed the indigenous to become more nomadic and improved their quality of life the same way horses did for the people of the Western Steppes of Asia who domesticated the horse some 6,000 years ago.
Horses gave humans the type of mobility they lacked, as the horse was one of the few animals available to early humans to domesticate that had great strength, speed and were mostly gentle in temperament. Not only did horses provide a quicker means for transportation until the invention of the steam engine in the 1800s, but also they were a beast of burden to pull wagons once humans figured out the use of the wheel and to plow fields.
Both Loseke and Stewart said the Nez Perce selectively bred the Appaloosa for its distinct colors and excellent conformation.
“The breed languished for years until people who were interested in the breed began to pursue it and formed clubs, kept records and had their own shows,” Stewart said. “Now it has developed into this level.”