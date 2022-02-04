Applications being accepted for Grand Island Habitat for Humanity

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity recently opened its application period for its new home program. Three successful applicants will be selected for houses that will begin construction in 2023.
For 30 years, Habitat has partnered with qualifying, low-income households throughout the area, to help them become homebuyers. The housing outreach program is open to those in Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties. Donations, volunteer support and grants help keep construction costs affordable. Habitat sells the completed home to the qualified homebuyer with a no-interest home loan.
Qualifying homebuyers, must meet income guidelines between 50% and 80% of the area’s median income. Successful applicants should have a need for improved housing and must complete 500 hours of sweat equity, through construction and other Habitat projects.
They also will complete a 22-week homeowner education program. Applicants must be permanent residents or U.S. citizens and have lived within the four-county service area for the last 12 months.
“It is important to us to get the word out about our application period. Maybe you, or someone you know needs the Habitat program,” said Carl Hance, homebuyer support coordinator for the organization.
The first step in the application process is a prescreening, which may be completed over the phone. Those who qualify will receive an application that must be returned to the Habitat office at 502 W. Second St. in Grand Island on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Habitat’s selection committee will review the applications and supporting documents with assistance from licensed mortgage brokers. They will verify the applicant’s ability to repay the mortgage, willingness to partner with Habitat and the housing need of the applicant.
The application period deadline is 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
For more information, please contact the Habitat office at 308-385-5510.