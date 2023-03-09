LINCOLN — Humanities Nebraska recently announced an opportunity for Nebraska educators to spark the next 50 years of humanities learning, programming, and exchange of ideas in recognition of the non-profit organization’s 50th anniversary of serving the state.

Fifty $1,000 grants will be awarded to Nebraska educators around the state to support innovative humanities education during the 2023-24 school year. Grants will be available to full-time educators and can be used for expenses including, but not limited to, tools and materials for humanities projects, professional development opportunities in the humanities, speaker fees, and field trips.

No matching funds are required. Educators may apply through any Nebraska organization that educates students within the Pre-K through grade 12 age range, with a maximum of one application per organization.

To ensure statewide distribution, awards will be balanced among the following regions: Lincoln Metro, Omaha Metro, Eastern Nebraska outside of Lincoln/Omaha, Central Nebraska, and Western Nebraska.

For complete details and access to the grant application, visit humanitiesnebraska.org/edugrant.