Apprentice signing brings businesses, leaders to Grand Island Public's Career Pathways

Twelve students signed on to become apprentices at seven local companies at a special event held Thursday at Grand Island Public Schools’ Career Pathways Institute.

For those students signing, “the sky’s the limit,” said Dan Phillips, Director of Innovation for College & Career Readiness.

“It’s a great day for what we’re doing,” he said. “It’s a great day to celebrate the students, and really that next step into a great opportunity right here in Grand Island.”

Among those local companies signing on the young talent were Chief Buildings, Dramco Tool, Nebraska Truck Center and AGI.

Phillips celebrated the program’s five-year history of connecting students with what were once rare placements “in the traditionally hazardous occupations prior to being 18 years old.”

He called it “a great opportunity for our students.”

It was the first such signing event hosted by GIPS since 2019. Previous ceremonies were paused due to the pandemic.

“We went a whole year without any apprentices because we weren’t having school,” Phillips said. “We didn’t know how the business would react. Even that second year, when we were back in person, there was still that feeling-out process of how we’re going to move this forward.”

Superintendent Tawana Grover applauded the program, calling it “a clear picture of where innovation and community came together to create a proven model that is propelling the future of workforce development.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, attending the event, congratulated GIPS and its leadership.

“You saw the freight train that was coming at us. This tremendous challenge that was facing us as a state: workforce shortage,” he said. “It’s here now. The freight train has arrived.”

Though Nebraska boasts the lowest unemployment in the nation’s history, Foley said having a ready workforce will be crucial for the future.

“We’re going to be an old country competing against young countries with large workforces. What a challenge that’s going to be,” he said.

The way to achieve this, said Foley, is through such programs as the one at GIPS.

“We’ve got to keep our young talent here and tell these kids, you know what, we do grow a lot of corn in Nebraska, but there’s a whole lot more going on here,” he said. “100,000 Nebraskans went to work this morning in high-tech manufacturing. People don’t know that.”

D.W. Holley, Principal for the Academy of Technical Sciences, said these partnerships, which are continuing to grow, begin with local businesses.

Many start by having just one student onboard, said Holley.

“For those of you who are newbies, you’re going to want more,” he said. “It’s been in the past where you’ve taken on one and really liked that student, can see how they’ve benefitted you, and then you obviously want more and more.”

He added, “If we have the supply, the students, we want to provide that for you.”

James Wightman, Nebraska State Director of Apprenticeships, congratulated the students on taking their first steps into their promising futures.

Wightman noted that in 2021 the average starting wage for a registered apprentice was $16.97 with completion wage of $31.47.

“These are good paying jobs that young men and young women can learn as they’re earning a good salary and moving into a good career,” he said. “Thank you for taking that step forward, and I congratulate you on that smart move in joining registered apprenticeship and working in the trades. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.”

John Albin, Nebraska Commissioner of Labor, recalled how he attended the first GIPS signing event with Foley in 2017, for Dramco, the program’s first business partner.

“Every employer is saying, how can we keep the kids here in our hometown working?” he said. “Well, the youth apprenticeship programs we’re celebrating here today are an excellent way, because that student is engaged in a career path in their hometown, one or two years before they even graduate. They get on that career path and they stay.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.