Arbor Day tree planted in Pioneer Park dies

A tree planted in Grand Island to celebrate Nebraska’s 150th Arbor Day has died.
The fall fiesta sugar maple was planted April 30 in Pioneer Park, on the east edge of the park, along Elm Street.
It was donated for the event by Grand Island’s Betsey Hager Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The tree will be removed and replaced this fall, Parks Superintendent Barry Burrows told The Independent.
“When we planted it, it was really well rootbound and had some high girdling roots that were coming out of the top. To properly plant it, we needed to take it down to the first lateral root,” Burrows said. “It probably just went into a major shock with having that much root system removed from it.”
Burrows attributes its condition to “poor containerized growing.”
“Growing in a container, like that, is really hard on them if they’re not planted correctly to begin with in the nursery where it’s being grown,” he said.
Though unfortunate, trees can sometimes fail after being planted, Burrows said.
“It’s a bummer when that happens, but it’s the chance you take with those trees,” he said. “You can reject trees after you pull them out of a container like that. We could probably have put it back in, but there was a ceremony. You don’t know that until you get ready to start planting it. You run into those imperfections.”
He added, “Most of the time a tree will go through a little bit of a shock stage, but then bounce back once they find their new environment.”
The conditions will be ideal this fall for another planting, Burrows said.
“The ground temperature will be warm. The outside temperature will be a lot cooler,” he said. “It’s just another good time to be planting trees, come September.”
Trees have been needed for Pioneer Park, Burrows said.
“We’ve lost some trees due to the ice storms we get occasionally, and then some of the high windstorms,” he said.
There are other trees on the east end of Pioneer Park that are set to be removed, as well.
“They’re really lifting the sidewalk up and they are showing some decline in the trees, so they’re going to need to be brought down anyway,” Burrows said.
Trees improve Grand Island’s quality of life, and have many other benefits for the community, Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy said at April’s Arbor Day event.
“They help with our environment. They help with storm water. They help with shade,” McCoy said. “They just make our parks system, our community, a better place to live.”