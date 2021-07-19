Arbor Day tree planted in Pioneer Park dies

A tree planted in Grand Island to celebrate Nebraska’s 150th Arbor Day has died.

The fall fiesta sugar maple was planted April 30 in Pioneer Park, on the east edge of the park, along Elm Street.

It was donated for the event by Grand Island’s Betsey Hager Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The tree will be removed and replaced this fall, Parks Superintendent Barry Burrows told The Independent.

“When we planted it, it was really well rootbound and had some high girdling roots that were coming out of the top. To properly plant it, we needed to take it down to the first lateral root,” Burrows said. “It probably just went into a major shock with having that much root system removed from it.”

Burrows attributes its condition to “poor containerized growing.”

“Growing in a container, like that, is really hard on them if they’re not planted correctly to begin with in the nursery where it’s being grown,” he said.

Though unfortunate, trees can sometimes fail after being planted, Burrows said.

