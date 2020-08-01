With last week marking 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, local advocates say they continue to educate the public on the importance of the legislation.
The ADA, signed into law by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990, prohibits discrimination based on a person’s disability. It also allows them reasonable accommodations and accessibility.
Audrey DeFrank, executive director of the ARC of Central Nebraska, said the ADA is “extremely important” as it lays out a number of rules and practices to make communities more inclusive of individuals with disabilities. She said the act includes things such as employment practices, removal of physical barriers and requiring elevators in buildings.
“The ARC really works toward advocacy for people with disabilities and also helps them become their own self-advocates,” DeFrank said. “I could stand up and tell you about the experiences that people with disabilities have, but it is not going to be the same unless it comes from someone who actually lives that life. We do work a lot with training self-advocates, as well as education for the community.”
Teshawna Sawyer has been a member of the ARC for six or seven years and has provided an extended family home for Matt Anderson, a disabled adult, for four years. She said the ADA allows Anderson opportunities that may not have been available to him prior to its passage.
“I think it gives them the chance to have a voice when they wouldn’t have had a voice otherwise,” Sawyer said. “It allows Matt to get a job in the community if he wants to. He loves kids and always talks about working at a day care. He would not be able to do that without the ADA.”
As Anderson’s extended family home provider, Sawyer said, Anderson lives with her while she assists him with whatever he needs. She provides him with a family environment and a routine.
Anderson said he likes that Sawyer is able to provide him with an extended family home and help him when needed.
“At the same time, Matt gets to do his own adult stuff and have personal time,” Sawyer said. “There are people who never get to do anything alone, so Matt is fortunate to have that. He loves riding his bike and does not need me with him. It gives him that independence and is one thing that an extended family home allows.”
She said Anderson is able to go out to eat and ride his bike to the neighborhood convenience store to buy a pop. She added that in her time as his extended family home provider, she has become “really close” with Anderson’s family and takes him to visit his parents in Arizona every year.
“He gets to go on a vacation and he would not get to do that living in a group home,” Sawyer said. “Matt also gets to go do things with friends and people who may or may not be in services and I do not have to be with him. When you are living in a group home, there is someone with you all the time.”
She said she has seen Anderson grow in the four years she has provided him an extended family home.
“I feel he has a voice now,” Sawyer said. “When I worked with him before, he was very quiet — and he still is — but now he will tell you what he wants and express his frustrations. He was never like that before; he kept everything in and everything was OK. I think that has been a very big thing for him to express what he wants or needs because then I can help him with those things.”
