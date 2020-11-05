 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arc of Central Nebraska Honey Sunday this weekend
0 comments

Arc of Central Nebraska Honey Sunday this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Arc of Central Nebraska will conduct its 57th Honey Sunday fundraiser this weekend in Grand Island.

The Arc has held the annual event since 1963 to raise funds to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in the Hall and Howard counties areas. The event originated in Grand Island as a way to raise money for a special education teacher’s salary.

On Saturday and Sunday, the organization will sell honey at several retail locations in Grand Island, including the north Walmart, Tractor Supply at Diers and 13th streets, and both Super Saver locations. Sales will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local individuals and groups, including Northwest High School Student Council members, also will be selling honey at school events and to friends and family. Also, look for Arc honey at local churches. All of these groups are volunteering their time to support the Arc and compete for the Honeybee Community Service Award trophy.

The volunteers are taking extra precautions this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be wearing masks and following hand sanitation recommendations. The organization is offering online sales and will provide free contactless delivery in the Grand Island area with a purchase of three or more honey bears. Go to https://www.arccentralne.org/ to place an order.

For more information or to volunteer, call Audrey DeFrank at 308-379-8070. Also, check out the Facebook page for updates: http://www.facebook.com/arccentralne.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19
Grand Island Local News

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts