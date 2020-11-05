Arc of Central Nebraska Honey Sunday this weekend

The Arc of Central Nebraska will conduct its 57th Honey Sunday fundraiser this weekend in Grand Island.

The Arc has held the annual event since 1963 to raise funds to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in the Hall and Howard counties areas. The event originated in Grand Island as a way to raise money for a special education teacher’s salary.

On Saturday and Sunday, the organization will sell honey at several retail locations in Grand Island, including the north Walmart, Tractor Supply at Diers and 13th streets, and both Super Saver locations. Sales will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local individuals and groups, including Northwest High School Student Council members, also will be selling honey at school events and to friends and family. Also, look for Arc honey at local churches. All of these groups are volunteering their time to support the Arc and compete for the Honeybee Community Service Award trophy.