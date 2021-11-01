Arc of Central Nebraska to sell honey at several Grand Island locations Saturday, Sunday

Since 1963, The Arc of Central Nebraska has hosted its annual Honey Sunday event to raise funds to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in the Hall and Howard county areas.

Honey Sunday is an event born in Grand Island as a way to raise money for a teacher’s salary. The event has since grown to a nationwide event identifying The Arc and Honey Sunday together.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7, the Arc will again be selling honey, asking citizens to continue to offer their support.

The Arc of Central Nebraska, and other area groups will selling honey at several retail locations in Grand Island including the Tattered Book, Ken’s Appliance, Hy-Vee Gas station, Tractor Supply, Ace Hardware and both Super Saver locations. Honey will be on sale ($6 a bottle) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

If you are in Central City, stop by the Central City Mall from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday or pick up honey at the Merrick Community Foundation office through Nov. 15.