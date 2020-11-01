Arc’s Honey Sunday set for next weekend

Since 1963, The Arc of Central Nebraska has hosted its annual Honey Sunday event to raise funds to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in the Hall and Howard County areas. The event originated in Grand Island as a way to raise money for a special education teacher’s salary.

2020 will be the 57th fundraiser.

Nov. 7-8, Arc members and staff will again be out and about to sell honey at several retail locations in Grand Island, including Wal-Mart at Diers and Capital, Tractor Supply at Diers and 13th Street, and both Super Saver locations. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Local individuals and groups, including Northwest High School Student Council, will be selling honey at school events and to friends and family. Also look for Arc honey at your local church.

Due to the pandemic, all volunteers will be wearing masks and following hand-sanitation recommendations. Online sales will be available at www.arccentralne.org, and free contactless delivery in the Grand Island area is available with a purchase of three or more honey bears.

For more information or to volunteer, please call Audrey DeFrank at 308-379-8070. Updates can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/arccentralne.