Arcadia High School graduate completes Army dive school

Cannon Osentowski, a 2019 graduate of Arcadia High School, is one of six Army and two Navy divers who completed dive school Aug. 24.
Osentowski joined the Army after high school as his career path of choice. Following his sister, Claire Maline’s footsteps as a 56 M in the Army stationed at West Point, N.Y. and, with his stepfather as a Navy veteran, he said he knew that was the right choice for his future.
When joining the Army, many are faced with the tough choice of what job they would like to do. With the help of his recruiter, Osentowski chose Army Diver 12-D.
Only 13 candidates are chosen for dive school per rotation. But after completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., in November 2019, Osentowski began dive school Phase 1 the following Monday.
Phase 1 is a grueling test of skills and water comfortability, along with rigorous classroom work. Few complete it. When Osentowski began it, there were 12 in the class on the first day and by the end of the day, only five remained. By the end of day two, Osentowski was one of only two left. They went on to Panama City Beach, Fla., to take on Phases 2 and 3.
Those sessions last six months and no second chances are given. The recruits have to be ready to accept every single challenge that comes their way. Not only do they have to pass all classroom engineering school work, but the physical or mental aspects usually disqualify the divers.
Between the Army and Navy divers, about 25 recruits started Phase 2 alongside Osentowski. There were only eight who made it all the way to graduation.
“There are some super athletic guys here, major PT studs, but they couldn’t pass the classroom work, or lost control in the water,” Osentowski said.
“Some of the guys just don’t have experience with tools and using their hands, and that ended up getting them cut. You have to be mentally strong, physically strong, not get shaken up in the water, pass the course work and know how to use your hands and head.”
When asked how he made it through one of the hardest schools the Army has to offer, he said, “There was never an option to quit ... never. I wanted to bring home that diver badge and prove that Nebraska produces some of the toughest kids around.”
Osentowski credits his high school football coach, Mike Scott, “for the lessons on never quit and never let up.”
“I wanted to bring pride to my school and community and my family,” he said. “I wasn’t going to fail.”
There are only 120 Army divers in the world. Up until a year and a half ago, to even reclass to Army diver, you had to have rank.
Osentowski is one of the first divers to go straight from high school to boot camp and to dive school and succeed. He is the lowest-ranked and youngest diver in the Army.
Now stationed in Virginia, his daily job is to prepare for missions all over the globe. They perform, but are not limited to inspecting bridges, dams, ship hulls for the Navy, pier inspections, demolition, underwater concrete, welding, plasma cutting and reconnaissance.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the divers didn’t get a public graduation and pinning ceremony. As Osentowski left Florida and headed to Virginia, another career Nebraska Army guy had plans. When 1st Sgt. Josh Sekutera, originally from Loup City, learned that Osentowski had made it through dive school, he decided to find a way to meet him.
“Cannon Osentowski graduated from the Army Dive School Monday, but due to COVID he couldn’t have someone pin his badge on,” Sekutera said. “He asked if I’d be willing to pin him. To say it was an honor is an understatement. The hardest school in the Army hands down, and he asked me to pin him. Definitely the best possible way to retire from the Army by having the honor to pin the diver badge on a hometown kid who we call family.”
Osentowski is the son of Heather and Darnell Janulewicz of Arcadia and Robin and Lacey Chelewski of Grand Island. Grandparents are Myron and Sharon Osentowski of Arcadia, Sylvia Chelewski of Grand Island and John and Cindy Janulewicz of Loup City.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.