While keeping its options open, the Hall County Commission decided Tuesday to have architectural plans drawn for a freestanding judicial center in Hall County.

Commissioner Jane Richardson made the motion to hire a firm to investigate options for a standalone building. It was approved on a 6-1 vote, with Gary Quandt casting the opposing vote.

The board has already had tentative plans for an addition to the current courthouse prepared by Davis Design. Those plans were presented at the March 29 meeting.

Faced with a growing judicial caseload, Hall County officials know that courtroom space and related offices must be expanded.

Richardson was one of two commissioners who said Tuesday that it's time to get moving.

The commissioners heard from members of the legal community at the March 29 meeting. The message from that group was, basically, go big or go home.

If a standalone facility is built, it would probably be east of town.

Before Tuesday's discussion began in earnest, the board heard from Craig Hand of Howard's Jewelry, a downtown business.

Hand asked the board to keep as much of the judicial activity downtown as possible. The current location is convenient, he said. "I imagine it'd be a little tougher to find a meal out there than it is downtown. You can walk here," he said.

Hand referred to the idea of building a structure next to the courthouse, with a walkway in between. Such a project might take care of the county's needs for another 30 to 50 years, he said.

He urged the board to continue to use the current courthouse. "I think it would be the best thing for downtown. There's a lot of us old-timers who have spent the last 20 years revitalizing downtown," Hand said. Moving court activity from the courthouse would make the downtown "look like it's kind of semi-abandoned. I don't want to see that happen."

After Hand spoke, commissioner Butch Hurst said adding on to the current courthouse doesn't make much sense to him. He'd like to see a standalone facility built near Hall County Jail, housing everything that's currently in the courthouse. The board is faced with building out or building up, he said. "And out is cheaper than up."

Commissioner Scott Sorensen said he'd like to see a special election held Jan. 24. As he understands it, the county can spend up to $40 million on the court project without taking it to the voters. He said he's open to either a standalone facility or an addition built downtown, but he'd like to see some action. "We need to get options on the table and get going on all this," Sorensen said.

Richardson agreed. While acknowledging the need to retain various options, she'd like to see the county try for a standalone building. A drive to the Hall County Jail would not be that far, she said. Bigger cities would laugh at any concerns about the distance, she said. The Hall County Courthouse could continue to be used in some way, she said.

Commissioner Pam Lancaster said the county does need a plan. The departments involved will have to make some concessions, she said. Someone suggested leaving Hall County Court in the courthouse and building a new structure just for District Court, Lancaster said. But, she said, $40 million is a lot of money. "I hope we haven't lost our way in all of this," Lancaster said.

Board member Karen Bredthauer said she hopes the county uses a local architect.

Quandt said Hall County has less than 15,000 more people than it did in 1980, yet numerous buildings have been built. Looking 20 or 30 years down the road, "How many more buildings are we going to need?" Quandt asked. He would like to see downtown continue to be the center of court operations. But the board needs to give architects more direction, Quandt said.

Bredthauer said Hall County's population direction is what Sarpy County experienced 50 years ago. She doesn't care if the court facility is downtown or not, but the county needs to look 50 years down the road – not 20.

Later in the meeting, in an effort to give architects some guidance, commissioners talked about what they'd like to see the court project include.

Also at the meeting, the board increased the number of hours that four employees in the public defender's office work per week. The four clerical employees currently work 37 and a half hours per week. They will now work 40-hour weeks.

The idea came at the request of Hall County Public Defender Gerry Piccolo. The additional time will mostly be devoted to discovery work, Piccolo said. The move will help the work get done without the county hiring an additional employee and paying accompanying benefits.