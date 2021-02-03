Arctic air to cover Grand Island area this weekend

At least for the time being, Punxsutawney Phil will be right on as winter plans no immediate retreat from the area soon.

On Tuesday, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter during the annual Groundhog Day ceremony in Pennsylvania.

In Grand Island, Wednesday will have temperatures in the 40s, but the National Weather Service in Hastings says there will be some light snow accumulation Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

And then beginning Saturday night, winter will bite down hard as frigid weather and bone-chilling winds bring the Arctic to our doorsteps.

On Tuesday, dense fog, a light dusting of snow and low temperatures greeted people on their morning commutes.

The freezing fog and snow turned the landscape into a winter wonderland of ice- and snow-covered trees and bushes.

January ended as a warm month with an average daily temperature of 30.6 degrees, which is 5.6 degrees above the 30-year average. There was 1.32 inches of precipitation and 12.6 inches of snow, both more than the 30-year average.

But February has gotten off on a cold note and will get even colder this weekend.

