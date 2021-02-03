Arctic air to cover Grand Island area this weekend

At least for the time being, Punxsutawney Phil will be right on as winter plans no immediate retreat from the area soon.
On Tuesday, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter during the annual Groundhog Day ceremony in Pennsylvania.
In Grand Island, Wednesday will have temperatures in the 40s, but the National Weather Service in Hastings says there will be some light snow accumulation Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
And then beginning Saturday night, winter will bite down hard as frigid weather and bone-chilling winds bring the Arctic to our doorsteps.
On Tuesday, dense fog, a light dusting of snow and low temperatures greeted people on their morning commutes.
The freezing fog and snow turned the landscape into a winter wonderland of ice- and snow-covered trees and bushes.
January ended as a warm month with an average daily temperature of 30.6 degrees, which is 5.6 degrees above the 30-year average. There was 1.32 inches of precipitation and 12.6 inches of snow, both more than the 30-year average.
But February has gotten off on a cold note and will get even colder this weekend.
Wednesday will begin with widespread freezing fog, mainly before 7 a.m. Then it will be partly sunny, with a high near 40.
On Wednesday night, though, will see rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 3 a.m, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The low will be about 26.
On Thursday, there’s a 30% chance of snow before noon, with a high near 30. It will be windy, with a north/northwest wind at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Thursday night’s low will be about 16.
Friday will have a high of near 36 and a low of about 10.
On Saturday, there is a 30% chance of snow, mainly before noon. The high will be near 16 as the weekend turns frigid.
Saturday night’s low will be about -2.
The weather service said that an arctic air mass will drive south Saturday night with extremely low temperatures expected through Tuesday.
The weather service said widespread wind chills lower than -10 are expected in the mornings.
Wind chills of -15 to -20 or even lower are expected on Monday and Tuesday mornings.
Sunday’s high will be near 15 with a low of about zero. Monday’s high will be near 12.