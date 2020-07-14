SUNHEAT International, a Grand Island manufacturer, will donate the proceeds from its 13th annual charity SUNHEAT Open Golf Tournament to local coronavirus victims.
The tournment will be held July 31 at the Centura Hills Golf Club in Cairo. Registration will start at noon, with tee off at 1 p.m. The cost for this event is $70 per person ($280 per foursome). This includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, hamburger dinner, drink coupon, putting contest and many flag prizes. There will be a brief awards presentation and dinner directly after golf in the clubhouse while conforming to COVID-19 guidelines.
Josh Rookstool, SUNHEAT director of sales, said the proceeds will be donated to local coronavirus victims who have been affected either personally or if their business(es) have been affected. This year’s tournament is a week earlier than normal to allow Leadership Tomorrow to make up its tournament a week later.
“We always feel so honored to be able to give back to our community,” Rookstool said.
SUNHEAT is a family-owned and operated business. The company manufactures infrared heaters and many other home and patio products, such as dozens of patio heaters, patio mist fans and evaporative coolers, infrared saunas, massage chairs and air purifiers.
Rookstool said that last year the event raised nearly $6,000, which went toward the #NebraskaSTRONG flood relief program.
“We hope to continue to grow that number this year,” he said. “We are currently finalizing how to best donate the funds, including looking at businesses and individuals who have been hit the hardest.”
SUNHEAT has given proceeds of the tournament to many causes during the years, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Grace Foundation, Tom and Nancy Osborne’s TeamMates Mentoring Program and to individuals in need.
Rookstool said he was a “bit worried we may not see the overwhelming response from those who make the tournament happen like our sponsors, volunteers and the golfers like we normally do.”
“However, it seems as if most folks are anxious to get out and do what they can outside, so I hope that feeling continues as we move towards the big day,” he said. “While we are not 100% sure on who will receive the funding, we will make certain it goes to the most deserving people we can think of. I am hopeful anyone who wants to participate in a fantastic time on the golf course considers playing in our tournament. I also want to stress the current course rules promote social distancing and we will be stressing these before, during and after the tournament.”
For more information on participating in this event as a golfer, a sponsor or to donate toward a flag or game prize, contact Rookstool at SUNHEAT International: 308-382-8137 or email josh@sunheat.com.
