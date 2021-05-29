Area COVID numbers continue to decline

COVID-19 statistics continued their downward direction this week in the Central District Health Department area.

The risk dial, which was 1.9 two weeks ago, dropped this week from 1.5 to 1.3.

The 14-day case count is at 31, a drop of 40 since last week.

The CDHD reported 10 new cases, compared to 15 a week ago.

As of May 22, the weekly positivity rate was at 7%, compared to 12% on May 15 and 21% on May 8. CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson says the department’s goal is a positivity rate of less than 5%.

In Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties, five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, representing 6.49% of available beds. A week earlier, seven COVID patients were hospitalized, filling 8.33% of available beds.

The number of COVID-related deaths in the area has remained at 150 since April 17.

A total of 812,324 Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated, or 42.6% of the state.