Area farmers hear water update from Central Platte NRD

ALDA — Nearly 100 area farmers attended Central Platte NRD’s Water Programs Update Tuesday at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center near Alda.
A variety of topic were discussed during the five-hour program, including climate, water law, water quality and quantity in the Central Platte NRD.
Addressing the crowd were a number of Central Platte NRD officials, along with Martha Shulski, Nebraska state climatologist. She talked about climate data that indicates changes in temperature and precipitation patterns that will directly affect many areas of Nebraska agricultural production by mid-century including a longer growing season.
Also speaking was Don Blankenau, attorney with Blankenau Wilmoth Jarecke of Lincoln, who explained Nebraska’s drainage law. Other reports included groundwater and nitrate level readings throughout the district, soil health programs, the fall whooping crane migration and restoration of CPNRD’s crane viewing decks.
During Shulski’s presentation, she said recent dryness and warmth pattern in central Nebraska are expected to continue in the near term.
A lot of North America’s weather patterns are impacted by the La Nina pattern in the Pacific Ocean, she said. Shulski said the current La Nina pattern should transition to neutral by late spring.
Despite the recent dryness in the area that has the Central Platte NRD under various drought condition stages, Shulski said soil moisture profiles are “not in bad shape for the district.”
But, Shulski said drought conditions are likely to expand across much of Nebraska. She said farmers should plan for starting the growing season in drought.
Long term, looking ahead to the climate of 2040 in the area based on ongoing trends, Shulski said weather conditions will be warmer and wetter in Nebraska, She said wetter condition will prevail during the colder seasons of the year, while the summer will be drier.
In recent years, the Central Platte NRD has experienced a number of extreme events, such as the flooding in 2019 and the extreme drought of 2012.
Shulski said in the future there will be greater variability in weather in central Nebraska with more extreme events, such as drought, floods and heat.
Lyndon Vogt is the general manager of the Central Platte NRD.
He said the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting was to update district producers on CPNRD activities and the data they have been collecting concern water quantity and quality.
Twice each year, the CPNRD measures water levels in 350 wells in the district. The spring measurement, after winter recharge, is the important one of the two well readings as it gives the NRD data to compare groundwater levels to the 1982 baseline the NRD has established in determining the health of the district’s groundwater supply.
The NRD is divided up into 24 subdistricts. If wells in the particular subdistrict fall 25% or lower compared to the 1982 baseline, the district implements a number of controls to manage the decline. The more well readings fall in a subdistrict, the more severe the restrictions.
Currently, about 70% of the wells measured by the CPNRD are compliant with the 1982 baseline.
The district also takes around 600 soil samples each year to measure nitrogen levels. Like with groundwater, if nitrate levels are above designated levels, programs go into place to help regain acceptable nitrate levels.
Water quality and quantity are important to farmers, business and people who live in the district. Vogt said there is more than 2 million acres of land in the CPNRD with more than 1 million acres certified irrigation acres. Good farming practices and CPNRD management has kept the CPNRD as one of the more productive NRDs in Nebraska in crop production.
“When it comes to water quality and quantity, we’re very fortunate compared to other NRDs,” Vogt said.
Because the CPNRD lies in the Platte River Valley, groundwater levels from a few feet below the surface to more than 300 feet below the ground. Rainfall in the district, over a 30-year average, range from 22 inches per year to 26 inches.
Vogt said annual rainfall and depth to water can impact annual groundwater recharge and groundwater availability. It can also effect groundwater quality when it comes to amount of nitrates found in the groundwater supply. He said better management practices, such as fertilizing crops through central pivot irrigation systems, precision agriculture and the volatility of fertilizer costs has also helped minimize nitrate pollution in the water supply.
This July, Nebraska’s one-of-a-kind Natural Resources Districts will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
For more information, visit the CPNRD’s website at www.cpnrd.org.