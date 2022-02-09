Area farmers hear water update from Central Platte NRD

Despite the recent dryness in the area that has the Central Platte NRD under various drought condition stages, Shulski said soil moisture profiles are “not in bad shape for the district.”

But, Shulski said drought conditions are likely to expand across much of Nebraska. She said farmers should plan for starting the growing season in drought.

Long term, looking ahead to the climate of 2040 in the area based on ongoing trends, Shulski said weather conditions will be warmer and wetter in Nebraska, She said wetter condition will prevail during the colder seasons of the year, while the summer will be drier.

In recent years, the Central Platte NRD has experienced a number of extreme events, such as the flooding in 2019 and the extreme drought of 2012.

Shulski said in the future there will be greater variability in weather in central Nebraska with more extreme events, such as drought, floods and heat.

Lyndon Vogt is the general manager of the Central Platte NRD.

He said the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting was to update district producers on CPNRD activities and the data they have been collecting concern water quantity and quality.