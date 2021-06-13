Area goat exhibitor shares the national stage

It started out with a Christmas present: two Boer goats.

Now Rockin’ D Boer Goats, tucked away in Sherman County, boasts a herd numbering 74.

Levi Dale, owner and operator of Rockin’ D Boer Goats, was one of numerous showmen at the 2021 American Boer Goat Association and Junior American Boer Goat Association National Show at Fonner Park.

Boer goats are considered one of the best for meat production, and Boer is one of the most popular breeds for meat production. Most are white with brown or reddish heads, but goats of many colors and patterns frequented the grounds at the ABGA and JABGA National Show.

Rockin’ D produces both registered and commercial Boer goats. Their goats have earned numerous awards and achievements, including several national titles. Dale is also founder of the Midwest Producers Classic, which is approaching its fourth inception.

There is a lot to like about Boer goats, Dale said. “There are show opportunities across the nation,” he said, adding: “They’re easy to handle.”

Ease of handling is an essential element to showing goats. Tack-like halters and leads are not allowed in the show ring, leaving the exhibitor and the animal to work in tandem, especially in showmanship classes.