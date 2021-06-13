Area goat exhibitor shares the national stage

It started out with a Christmas present: two Boer goats.
Now Rockin’ D Boer Goats, tucked away in Sherman County, boasts a herd numbering 74.
Levi Dale, owner and operator of Rockin’ D Boer Goats, was one of numerous showmen at the 2021 American Boer Goat Association and Junior American Boer Goat Association National Show at Fonner Park.
Boer goats are considered one of the best for meat production, and Boer is one of the most popular breeds for meat production. Most are white with brown or reddish heads, but goats of many colors and patterns frequented the grounds at the ABGA and JABGA National Show.
Rockin’ D produces both registered and commercial Boer goats. Their goats have earned numerous awards and achievements, including several national titles. Dale is also founder of the Midwest Producers Classic, which is approaching its fourth inception.
There is a lot to like about Boer goats, Dale said. “There are show opportunities across the nation,” he said, adding: “They’re easy to handle.”
Ease of handling is an essential element to showing goats. Tack-like halters and leads are not allowed in the show ring, leaving the exhibitor and the animal to work in tandem, especially in showmanship classes.
While easily handled, some purebred Boers aren’t so easy to afford. A single goat can bring several thousand dollars, Dale said, but he hasn’t taken the plunge into paying that much. “I have not spent that much,” he said.
Dale has traveled and searched far and wide to find the best of the best, including purchasing an animal from Minnesota. Producers also sometimes depend on breeding their does (female goats) to sire bucks (male goats) from other farms — for a fee. Rockin’ D offers sires at $350 a doe, with several bucks available for breeding.
Judging by the farm’s show performances, having a quality herd isn’t always dependent on dollars spent.
“I’m really picky about how we build our (herd),” Dale said.
Show rules are picky, too. Random DNA, urine, blood and/or hair laboratory tests are at ABGA’s discretion and not out of the question.
Boer show goats are held to high standards; different classes have certain requirements for percentage of Boer lineage in an animal. In this week’s ABGA national show’s full-blood/purebred class, a goat must be 96.875% Boer and higher.
The Boer goat community is a close one, Dale said. “One of my best friends is in California. They’ve helped out with questions and all that.”
The Boer goat community has something for all ages. At this week’s show, activities abound for junior exhibitors, including a scavenger hunt and a “Skillathon” competition for the budding Boer experts to test their knowledge.
Dale himself started showing Boers in junior classes, including JABGA. In 2015, for example, Rockin’ D’s buck goat Lanha Ruskin Rock was a JABGA National Show Class Winner and Reserve Champion Senior Buck. Rockin’ D’s goats have also frequented the winners’ circle in county fairs across Nebraska.
With such as successful record, Dale said he hopes his ABGA 2021 entries will have repeat performances of past success — and it all began with a Christmas present.
“Those just got me started,” he said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.