Area hospitals’ available beds ‘a moving target’

“Hospital capacity is a moving target. It doesn’t take long to reach capacity with the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities again,” Flynn said. “Each day is different — one day we may be able to admit patients and the next we face locating another facility who has the capacity to treat them.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Diane Keller, CEO of Aurora’s Memorial Community Health, echoed Flynn’s concerns.

“We are seeing a variety of illness and injuries in our facility, including those with COVID-19,” Keller said. “The increase in COVID, though, can sometimes push the limits on capacity for beds as well as capacity for available staff to care for patients.”

Morris said so far Merrick Medical Center has been lucky, but she and her staff members understand COVID’s fluidity while non-COVID patients also filter in and out.

“We’re lucky so far that those we have staying here don’t have to stay long,” she said. As for coronavirus, “we’re prepared and ready. I have a nursing team that has been ready since last March.”

At time of publication, Brandt reported nine COVID unit beds occupied at Mary Lanning, with one of those patients on a ventilator.