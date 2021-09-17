Area hospitals’ available beds ‘a moving target’

Some Nebraska hospitals are having to turn patients away as hospital beds fill up — not necessarily from coronavirus, however.
Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings is not turning patients away yet, but beds are filling up, said Lisa Brandt, public relations and marketing services director.
“Concerning bed availability at Mary Lanning Healthcare, we are at near capacity, and have reached capacity for staff attending to patients on our care floors,” Brandt said. “It’s important to note we are caring for patients with an array of acute medical conditions besides COVID.”
Misti Morris, acute care, ER nurse manager at Merrick Medical Center in Central City, attributes Merrick Medical Center’s occupied beds to a combination of coronavirus hospitalizations and an increase in conditions requiring beds.
“We’ve had issues more with critical care patients who are not COVID patients,” Morris said. “There has been a huge uptick of severity of cases that have come in. I think it’s statewide.”
Currently, she said, only three of the hospital’s 12 beds are occupied. None are COVID patients.
While Merrick Medical Center’s current COVID bed status seems benign, Lindy Flynn, director of nursing at Memorial Community Health in Aurora, said not to be quick to celebrate.
“Hospital capacity is a moving target. It doesn’t take long to reach capacity with the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities again,” Flynn said. “Each day is different — one day we may be able to admit patients and the next we face locating another facility who has the capacity to treat them.”
Diane Keller, CEO of Aurora’s Memorial Community Health, echoed Flynn’s concerns.
“We are seeing a variety of illness and injuries in our facility, including those with COVID-19,” Keller said. “The increase in COVID, though, can sometimes push the limits on capacity for beds as well as capacity for available staff to care for patients.”
Morris said so far Merrick Medical Center has been lucky, but she and her staff members understand COVID’s fluidity while non-COVID patients also filter in and out.
“We’re lucky so far that those we have staying here don’t have to stay long,” she said. As for coronavirus, “we’re prepared and ready. I have a nursing team that has been ready since last March.”
At time of publication, Brandt reported nine COVID unit beds occupied at Mary Lanning, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
“Bed availability is extremely tight,” she said. “We have very few beds left, but patients are continuing to be admitted to the hospital and seen in the ER.”
Flynn said coronavirus pressure goes beyond the beds.
“Because of the increased transmission of COVID-19, we’ve seen an uptick in testing and clinic visits, as well as increased activity in our ER and hospital for diagnosis and treatment.”
Keller echoed Flynn’s sentiment, saying, “Beyond capacity, our health care workers are no different than those across the country. It’s trying, it’s tough to catch a break, and our hearts break when we see people’s lives being affected.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.