Area legislators: COVID-19 adds uncertainty to legislative session

Friesen said he expects the Nebraska Chamber and Blueprint Nebraska to put forth a tax reform proposal for the lawmakers’ consideration. The proposal would be comprehensive, addressing income tax, sales tax and property tax reforms.

He said he looks forward to the proposal, but it will take time for lawmakers to debate and prepare any type of major legislation dealing with comprehensive tax reform.

Another issue, Friesen said, will be broadband communication.

A broadband task force that was created several years ago focused on rural broadband. He said what was learned from the task force is that there are many rural communities with poor broadband access.

With many more people now working at home, the lack of high-speed internet access in rural communities may be a detriment to those communities’ economic growth and may produced continued outmigration to larger urban centers.

“What we want to look for is another avenue where we can incentivize or facilitate the expansion of broadband in the small towns and cities that don’t currently have more than 25/3,” he said.

25/3 means 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, which is what the FCC has determined as the minimum internet speed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}