Area legislators: COVID-19 adds uncertainty to legislative session

The COVID pandemic will affect a lot of what will happen during the upcoming session of the Nebraska Legislature, which begins Jan. 6.
That is according to state lawmakers participating Friday in the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Kickoff, which was conducted on Zoom due to the health restrictions of the pandemic.
Grand Island area lawmakers Sen.-elect Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, Sen. John Lowe of Kearney and Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings participated.
“It is quite a challenge to predict what this next session is going to look like,” Halloran said. “COVID has changed everything for all of us.”
He said the first 10 days of the session will be spent selecting leaders, issuing committee assignments and getting bills ready for lawmakers’ debate.
If the pandemic continues to increase the number of hospitalizations, there will be concerns about committee hearings where people gather to give testimony on pending bills.
“A lot of times, at a lot of hearings, the rooms are packed,” Halloran said.
Friesen agreed.
“ I don’t see how the public can safely come in and testify on bills with the situation the way it is,” he said.
Friesen, who serves on the Revenue Committee, said the state’s revenue picture has, overall, looked good.
“We are still kind of leery about what the income tax collections might be, but sales tax collections have been above projection,” he said.
Friesen said the state’s cash reserve should show a healthy balance. The influx of federal dollars to Nebraska to deal with the pandemic is helping the state’s financial situation.
“People are still shopping,” he said. “It is a good thing that we passed the online sales tax collections a year ago or so, because, obviously, people are doing a lot more online shopping.”
Eric Thompson, economist from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the recent survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln found that businesses plan to increase employment during the next six months.
“The COVID-19 pandemic, customer demand and labor availability are the primary concerns for Nebraska businesses,” Thompson said.
The survey found that 33% of respondents mentioned the pandemic as their top business concern. Another 26% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19 and 14% listed the quality and availability of labor as their top concern.
Friesen said he expects the Nebraska Chamber and Blueprint Nebraska to put forth a tax reform proposal for the lawmakers’ consideration. The proposal would be comprehensive, addressing income tax, sales tax and property tax reforms.
He said he looks forward to the proposal, but it will take time for lawmakers to debate and prepare any type of major legislation dealing with comprehensive tax reform.
Another issue, Friesen said, will be broadband communication.
A broadband task force that was created several years ago focused on rural broadband. He said what was learned from the task force is that there are many rural communities with poor broadband access.
With many more people now working at home, the lack of high-speed internet access in rural communities may be a detriment to those communities’ economic growth and may produced continued outmigration to larger urban centers.
“What we want to look for is another avenue where we can incentivize or facilitate the expansion of broadband in the small towns and cities that don’t currently have more than 25/3,” he said.
25/3 means 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, which is what the FCC has determined as the minimum internet speed.
“If we are going to have economic development in this state, especially in the rural areas, we have to make sure that we have broadband out there,” Friesen said. “Everything we talk about, whether it is health care, education or economic development, broadband always seems to come to the forefront.”
Broadband is a high-capacity transmission using a range of frequencies, which enables a large number of messages to be communicated simultaneously.
Another issue before lawmakers is political redistricting, which is determined once the U.S. Census has been processed and released, but that may occur after the state legislative session is complete.
“That is probably going to be one of the biggest issues of the session,” Friesen said.
A lower rural population count may lead to more lawmakers coming from urban centers.
Lowe also said the pandemic will be a determining factor on what lawmakers will be able to accomplish during the upcoming session.
He believes that the precautions lawmakers took during the last session on dealing with the pandemic combined with the current knowledge about the virus will help in the upcoming session.
“I don’t consider us any more unessential than a grocery store clerk or an employee of a store or a city employee that have had to work through this whole COVID situation,” Lowe said. “I think we can buckle down, get to work and do it safely.”
He believes lawmakers will introduce legislation to help people and communities in the state deal with the effects of the pandemic.
“I’m going to continue to work on reducing red tape for businesses,” Lowe said. “Our small businesses have been hurt really bad during this COVID situation. It is important to get these small businesses back. Some are closing. We need to get them back up and running to fill our storefronts and make us whole again. We need to do that as soon as possible.”
Aguilar was elected to represent Grand Island in the November election. He previously served in the Legislature and as a Grand Island City Council member.
He said he has no specific agenda going into the new session.
“My central focus will be to protect and promote Grand Island interests in the Nebraska Legislature,” he said.
“We need to grow Grand Island and the state and put people back to work,” Aguilar said.
“This year has been incredibly challenging and trying for the Grand Island businesses and families since the COVID-19 outbreak.”
He said many businesses are feeling the effects of the pandemic.
“I look forward to being part of the solution to address these challenges as Nebraska plans for our recovery by looking at ways to re-energize our businesses so we can get back to normal,” Aguilar said.
He said the challenges facing lawmakers in the upcoming session are unprecedented.
“They are unprecedented for our business communities and our families because we are living through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic,” Aguilar said.
There are opportunities in a post-COVID environment to build “innovative solutions that can re-energize our economy to put Grand Islanders back to work,” he said.
Aguilar said property tax reform will continue to be an important issue.
“We also need to control spending,” he said. “With a projected revenue surplus, we need to invest where it makes sense, while protecting taxpayers’ interests.”
Other priorities will be regulatory reform and workforce training.
“That is important to economic recovery that will help revitalize a vibrant Grand Island business community for families to thrive,” Aguilar said.
