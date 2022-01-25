Area students see the future of robotic surgery at CHI St. Francis

Students from a number of area schools were treated to a virtual demonstration of CHI Health St. Francis new daVinci Surgical System XI at the Grand Island hospital’s new surgery center, which opened last year.
Sixteen area schools were invited to participate in the Zoom conference call. The demonstration was lead by Dr. Anton Simorov, who specializes in general surgery and practices at CHI Health Clinic General Surgery. He was assisted by his surgical team.
Also, during the Zoom conference, the name of the new robotic surgical system was unveiled. Area high schools had a chance to submit a pet name for the new robot surgical system. Central City High School students won the competition with the name “Surgio.”
During the demonstration, Simorvo used “Surgio” to cut open a green pepper, retrieved a single green pepper seed, and then stitched up the green pepper.
The demonstration took a half-hour and was followed with a question-and-answer session with the students. The virtual demonstration was not only designed to show students the new technology being embraced by the medical field, but also to encourage students to think about future careers in the health care field.
Also answering questions was Kimber Calkins, operating room nurse manager.
The new CHI Health Clinic General Surgery opened last May with seven new operating rooms. One of the operating rooms was specially designed to house the hospital’s new robotic surgical system, which was installed several weeks ago. Simorov and his team have in been training with the new robotic surgical system. They are expected to perform their first surgery in the next several weeks.
Simorvo said the new surgical system is designed to perform basic surgeries.
“I wish you could turn it on and go for coffee and let it do the surgery, but unfortunately it is just a machine we use to help us do better surgery,” Simorvo said.
He explained the benefits of robotic surgery to the students, which included shorter hospitalization; faster recovery time and the patient’s return to normal activities; smaller incisions, which can reduce the risk of infection and can create minimal scarring.
As a surgeon, Simorov said using the robotic surgery system gives the surgeon a better view of where the surgery is being performed, along with enhanced dexterity and greater precision.
During his demonstration, Simorov sat at a computer console in the operating room where he operated the robot’s hands and arms to make tiny incisions that are minimally invasive. A 3D camera, which is attached to one of the robotic arms, magnified the surgical site. His hand, wrist and finger movements were transmitted through the computer console to the instruments attached to the robot’s arms. He said the dexterity allowed by the robotic surgical system allows him to operate in tighter spaces that would otherwise be more difficult to access.
During the surgery, while Simorov was at the computer console, his surgical team supervised the robot at the patient’s side.
“Surgio” allows Simorov and his team to perform complex surgical tasks through tiny incisions using robotic technology. Surgical robots are self-powered, computer-controlled devices that can be programmed to aid in the positioning and manipulation of surgical instruments. This provides surgeons with better accuracy, flexibility and control.
Calkins said robotic surgery is the future of surgery and as the technology becomes more refined, it will be used in more complex surgeries.
“The opportunities are endless and its growing exponentially,” she told the students.
