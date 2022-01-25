Area students see the future of robotic surgery at CHI St. Francis

The new CHI Health Clinic General Surgery opened last May with seven new operating rooms. One of the operating rooms was specially designed to house the hospital’s new robotic surgical system, which was installed several weeks ago. Simorov and his team have in been training with the new robotic surgical system. They are expected to perform their first surgery in the next several weeks.

Simorvo said the new surgical system is designed to perform basic surgeries.

“I wish you could turn it on and go for coffee and let it do the surgery, but unfortunately it is just a machine we use to help us do better surgery,” Simorvo said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He explained the benefits of robotic surgery to the students, which included shorter hospitalization; faster recovery time and the patient’s return to normal activities; smaller incisions, which can reduce the risk of infection and can create minimal scarring.

As a surgeon, Simorov said using the robotic surgery system gives the surgeon a better view of where the surgery is being performed, along with enhanced dexterity and greater precision.