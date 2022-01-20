Area students to raise their voice in song Saturday in Grand Island

Students from Grand Island and surrounding areas will have a day dedicated to sharing their voices with song, thanks to the Sing Around Nebraska’s Grand Island stop.

Sing Around Nebraska is comprised of students grades 4-6 who are nominated for the choral group by their teachers. This year’s group, which will come together on Saturday, hail from Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island Northwest Public Schools, Holdrege, Fairfield, Seward, Giltner and Wood River.

Making the daylong endeavor more special is the opportunity students receive to work with a guest choral conductor. Clark Roush has been at the helm of York, Neb., College’s music program for 36 years, and will share his expertise with the nearly 160 singers.

James Holys, a music teacher at Wasmer and Seedling Mile elementaries, is the Grand Island site co-chair for Sing Around Nebraska and the Nebraska Choral Directors Association, which puts on the multi-location day of music.

A hard – but fun – day’s work will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, culminating in a 4 p.m. public performance that day at Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are less than $7 and can be purchased only online via Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sing-around-nebraska-grand-island-senior-high-tickets-240666178017?aff=ebdssbdestsearch