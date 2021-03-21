Area students win top prizes at Central Regional Science Fair

HASTINGS — Hastings College announced the top-tier presentations in the junior and senior divisions for the 2021 Nebraska Junior Academy of Sciences Central Regional Science Fair, which was held virtually this year. The top-tier winners presented their presentations for a live virtual audience on March 9 and 10.
The science fair is split into two divisions, with the Junior Division open to students in sixth through eighth grades, while the Senior Division is available to those in grades nine through 12.
After students submitted their projects, judges had a week to select the top six projects in each division. The top-tier winners have the opportunity to move on to the state science fair competition. The top Senior Division projects from the state competition will qualify for the National Science Fair.
The 2021 Central Regional state qualifiers include:
Junior Division
Trent Detlefson of Central City Public Schools, “The Effect of Different Packaging on Banana Ripeness.”
HayLynn Glidden of Sandhills Public Schools, “Take Care of Your Flowers.”
Bryce Kunz of Central City Public Schools, “The Effect of High-end vs Low-end fans on Computer Temperature.”
Emma Schuele of Central City Public Schools, “The Effect of Soil Moisture on the Decomposition of Biodegradable Silverware.”
Shelby Schukei of Sandhills Public Schools, “Cool Eyes Cool Colors.”
Jeremy Sharp of Silver Lake Public Schools, “The Effects of Weight on Drone Battery Life.”
Senior Division
Ella Buhlke of Central City Public Schools, “Cross-species transmission of Drosophila Melanogaster Nora Virus in other Drosophila Species and Effect on geotaxis.”
Jenne Cecrle of Adams Central Public Schools, “Effects of 20-Hydroxyecdysone and Calcium Supplemented Prednisone on the Body Length of Drosophila Melanogaster.”
Maddie McDaniel of Adams Central Public Schools, “Effects of Astragalus Membranaceus and Ligustrum Lucidum on Tumorous unc-32 Caenorhabditis Elegans.”
Elaina McHargue of Central City Public Schools, “An Analysis of the Effects of Wetland Area on Algal Growth in Nearby Lakes in Eastern Nebraska.”
Lauree Pickinpaugh of Central City Public Schools, “Investigating Potential Mutagenic Effects on Charcoal Toothpaste Using the Ames Test.”