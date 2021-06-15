Area youngsters learn moves at Crane River Theater’s ‘Cinderella’

Morea Nichols, who played Cinderella Monday morning at Grace Abbott Park, majors in theater at South Dakota State University.
Just because she studies theater, though, don’t assume she wants to make her living as an actress.
Nichols plans to become a special education teacher.
So why is she spending time with theater?
“Because it feeds my soul,” said the native of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Nichols is actually the main character’s understudy in the Crane River Theater production of “Cinderella.” She also plays plenty of other roles in the three other productions being done this summer by the Kearney professional theater company.
It was one of Cinderella’s signature moments, though, that captured the imagination of youngsters on Monday.
Willa Mack said her favorite part of the show was “when they tried on the glass slipper.” Mack, who is 5 1/2, came to the show with her mother, Andrea.
Zayden Aguilar also enjoyed seeing the prince put on Cinderella’s shoe. The 6-year-old was with his brother, Xavier, 8, and their mom, Kaylee. Zayden also enjoyed the warm-ups the actors led the audience through before the show. Xavier liked the way the performers acted out the “Cinderella” story.
In addition, the boys loved the craft project they did after the show. Youngsters who stuck around had a chance to make wands.
Julia Jakubowski of Wood River just plain liked the singing. Her mother, Tracy, brought the 5-year-old to the show.
A dozen performers from Crane River Theater Co. presented an abbreviated version of “Cinderella.” About 200 people attended the show, which was part of Crane River’s “Page to Stage” program. The visit was sponsored by the Grand Island Public Library Foundation.
Crane River is a regular summertime visitor to Grand Island. But the troupe normally performs inside the library. After the long pandemic, it was refreshing to see a performance outdoors.
The visits obviously are meant to draw attention to the full-sized production of “Cinderella” and the other shows Crane River is presenting this summer in Kearney.
But the energetic Joe Knispel, who led the show, said publicity is not the main point of Page to Stage.
“Primarily we use this as an education program,” Knispel said.
The theater company seeks to encourage kids to keep reading all summer. The stories Crane River tells come from books or tales that originally were written down. The performers like to show kids how their imaginations can work. They also like to show them “that when they read certain words on the page that different images exist with those words,” Knispel said.
This year, the Crane River company has brought Page to Stage shows to about 20 communities. They even left the state, going to Torrington, Wyo., and Oberlin and Phillipsburg, Kan. Nebraska stops have included Hastings, Minden, Cambridge, Aurora, North Platte, Crete, Scottsbluff, Elm Creek and Holdrege. The actors divide into two groups to carry out the library tour. Grand Island was the final stop.
The group likes to visit smaller communities, some of which don’t see much of the performing arts.
“So we like to give them that opportunity to have programming like us,” said Knispel, who is both an actor and Crane River’s casting director.
In visiting each town, the group demonstrates the different warm-up activities that performers use, both with their bodies and their voices. By doing so, they show youngsters how they can combine their imagination with their bodies.
During the warm-ups, the kids got a chance to sing “The Banana Song,” which is a Crane River staple.
It’s obvious that some of the performers envision a professional theater career. Two of the actors who performed Monday live in New York.
Being a member of Crane River provides “a great community feeling,” said Darla Heggem, a Scottsbluff native who now lives in Kearney.
The group, Heggem said, has a marvelous cast and a wonderful director.
Being part of the group is “just a great opportunity to bring heartfelt entertainment to children and families in central Nebraska. It’s very exciting,” she said.
Tony Koetters, another actor, said Crane River is good at mixing professionalism with having a great time.
The members of the company are “absolutely incredible. I’ve made a lot of really good friends here, and it’s just been a pleasure all around,” said the Kearney native.
A theater major, Koetters planned to graduate earlier this year, but COVID-19 got in the way. He’s now “cramming four years into five.”
The Crane River summer lineup also includes “Mamma Mia!” and “Celebrate Broadway.” Another show, “Every Brilliant Thing,” ran earlier this month.
The young actors had a busy day Monday.
In the afternoon, they began rehearsals for “Mamma Mia!”
Monday night brought a dress rehearsal for “Cinderella.”