Area youngsters learn moves at Crane River Theater’s ‘Cinderella’

In addition, the boys loved the craft project they did after the show. Youngsters who stuck around had a chance to make wands.

Julia Jakubowski of Wood River just plain liked the singing. Her mother, Tracy, brought the 5-year-old to the show.

A dozen performers from Crane River Theater Co. presented an abbreviated version of “Cinderella.” About 200 people attended the show, which was part of Crane River’s “Page to Stage” program. The visit was sponsored by the Grand Island Public Library Foundation.

Crane River is a regular summertime visitor to Grand Island. But the troupe normally performs inside the library. After the long pandemic, it was refreshing to see a performance outdoors.

The visits obviously are meant to draw attention to the full-sized production of “Cinderella” and the other shows Crane River is presenting this summer in Kearney.

But the energetic Joe Knispel, who led the show, said publicity is not the main point of Page to Stage.

“Primarily we use this as an education program,” Knispel said.

