An Allegiant Air flight from Mesa, Arizona, to Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island turned around in midair Monday night.

Independent reporter Jessica Votipka was on the flight. She said midflight the pilot announced that they were "legally" unable to land the plane in Grand Island. At the Arizona airport, Allegiant officials told passengers the flight crew was unable to communicate with the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, leading to the turnaround.

Hall County Airport Authority Executive Director Michael Olson said National Weather Service weather reporting equipment went down.

"Airlines will not dispatch aircraft unless there is active weather reporting at the airport," Olson said.

Votipka said the full flight was about 30 minutes from Grand Island. The plane was an Airbus A320, according to Flight Aware. The flight took off, bound for Grand Island, just after 5.45 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (most of Arizona does not observe daylight saving time).

Officials told passengers the flight had been rescheduled to Tuesday morning. Votipka noted her party received an email from Allegiant about the rescheduling after they were already on the plane.